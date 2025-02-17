During the special 50th anniversary episode of SNL, “Please Please Please” singer Sabrina Carpenter parodied one of her close friends, Taylor Swift, who she opened for on the Eras Tour.

She appeared during a sketch where she parodied Swift's “You Belong With Me.” Carpenter performed with Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman. They mention Swift's real-life boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during the parody.

“After the show, it's Madame Tussauds in Times Square / There's a wax Kanu Reeves, but Kelce doesn't care / It's clear that Kelce's mind is elsewhere,” they began. “Next up, we take a pedicab in Central Park / Kelce says there is a giant hole in my heart / She throws a coin into a fountain and then she whispers, ‘I wish I could be with him.'”

The SNL 50th anniversary sketch takes place at a wedding. The group of friends is singing for the bride, played by Chloe Fineman, before getting interrupted by Domingo (Marcello Hernández), which makes the groom uncomfortable. At the end, Hernández and Carpenter's character pitch an “open relationship” to the couple.

It was a funny moment when Carpenter got to pay homage to Swift on SNL. One of Swift's former close friends, Blake Lively, was there as well with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, amid the Justin Baldoni drama.

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift's relationship

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift go way back before the SNL sketch. Previously, Carpenter opened for Swift at 12 shows in 2024 on the Eras Tour.

She first joined Swift when she was in Melbourne, Australia. When Swift took the tour to Sydney, she did not have an opening act for her first show. Carpenter then joined her for the last three shows in Sydney before opening all six shows in Singapore.

They would reunite months later when Swift performed in New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 26, 2024. Carpenter came out when Swift was doing her surprise songs segment of the Eras Tour show. They performed a medley of two of Carpenter's songs, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” with “Is It Over Now?” in between.

While Carpenter was on tour with Swift, she was gearing up for the release of her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet. She was gaining popularity for the album's lead singles, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

The album was released on August 23, 2024. On the same day as the album's release, Carpenter released the third single, “Taste.” Since then, she released one more single, “Bed Chem,” on October 8, 2024.

On February 14, 2025, Carpenter released a deluxe version of the album. It featured a collaboration between her and Dolly Parton. They recorded a new country-inspired edition of “Please Please Please.”

Now, Carpenter is on a tour of her own. The Short n' Sweet Tour was announced on June 20, 2024. She started it with a North American leg that began on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

Her run of 33 shows in North America concluded on November 18, 2024, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. She will now take the tour to Europe, starting the tour on March 3, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland.