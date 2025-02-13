Taylor Swift is the “perfect fit” for the Kelce's, according to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's family.

An insider told Page Six that Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, dad, Ed Kelce, and brother, Jason Kelce, “would love to see Taylor and Travis spend their lives together.”

Swift and Travis have been dating since 2023 and have both met one another's families. During the holidays last year, the singer and her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, hosted the Kelce's at their Nashville residence. According to the insider their families “blend seamlessly,” and Kelce's family “gets along great with Taylor’s family too,” the source explains.

The pop star is successful in her own right with 14 Grammys, a record-breaking Eras Tour and over 100 million albums sold worldwide. The insider claims that his family loves that Swift has her own and knows “Taylor isn’t using Travis for his fame and that she truly loves and cares about him for who he is.”

Overall, the family is in awe of the singer and has “never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before.”

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getting Engaged Soon?

Fans thought that Swift was hiding an engagement ring when the Chiefs faced the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. The Chiefs beat the Bills 32-29 which led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 59 where they lost to the Eagles 40-22.

Swift was seen wearing black gloves when she greeted Kelce and congratulated him on his win which began fans' theory that she was hiding a rock under her Louis Vuitton gloves.

Another rumor circulated between the two that Kelce was going to propose at the Super Bowl.

When asked by a reporter prior to the Super Bowl, Kelce answered, “Wouldn’t you like to know.”

Prior to the Super Bowl, Kelce has expressed wanting to build a future with Swift and the feeling has been mutual. The couple has been allegedly looking at real estate in Kansas City.

“When they have time, they want to look at real estate,” the source told Us Weekly. Swift and Kelce are also talking “about exploring buying a home together.”

Since the blowout loss from the Chiefs, Kelce is figuring out his own career at the moment.

“I’m gonna take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on the Feb. 12 episode of he and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it’s gonna be a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-assing it, and I’m fully here for them.”

Kelce says that he is thinking of his teammates and wants to make the right choice.

“I think I can play, it’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility,” Kelce concluded.

While an engagement is seemingly taking a backseat for now, the insider shares that couple are “looking forward to getting away from all the distractions and being by themselves” after Kelce's devasting Super Bowl loss.

According to the insider, “Taylor and Travis are going to take some time away to vacation with just the two of them, talk about their future and just relax.”