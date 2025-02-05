Preparation for her role in the upcoming Christy Martin biopic movie includes sparring with the boxing legend as Sydney Sweeney has done.

TMZ revealed a behind-the-scenes video where Sweeney and Martin are sparring in a boxing ring. Sweeney throws the first punch in the video, but Martin lands a lot of playful body blows.

They note that it is unclear what the sparring session will be used for. It is unlikely to be part of the movie, which will be co-written and directed by David Michôd, but it could be part of the promotional tour.

TMZ also had several set photos which show Sweeney in character. She is donning curly brunette hair and a white jacket in one. They also recreated Martin's Sports Illustrated cover from 1996.

The level of dedication to recreating historical moments is admirable. A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, similarly recreated some of the “Blowin' in the Wind” singer's album covers.

The Christy Martin biopic starring Sydney Sweeney?

The upcoming untitled Christy Martin biopic is being co-written and directed by Michôd. Sydney Sweeney stars in it as the boxing legend and will also produce the movie. The likes of Anonymous Content and Black Bear Pictures will produce it as well.

It will show Martin's rise to popularity in the '90s. The movie will also show her struggles. Sweeney stars in it alongside Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brian, and Ethan Embry.

The movie's release date is unclear. Hopefully, it will come out sooner rather than later. Sweeney is on a hot streak, and it should try to capitalize on her popularity.

Sydney Sweeney's movie and TV roles

Sweeney's career started with roles in ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction, Heroes, and Criminal Minds. She had small roles in other TV series such as Kickin' It, Grey's Anatomy, and Pretty Little Liars.

Her breakthrough came in 2018 when she starred in Everything Sucks, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects. That same year, Sweeney also starred in Under the Silver Lake and Along Came the Devil.

The following year, she starred in Big Time Adolescence, Clementine, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. 2019 was the same year that HBO's Euphoria premiered, in which Sweeney stars as Cassie Howard.

She returned for the 2020 holiday specials and the second season in 2022. Sweeney will presumably return in the upcoming third season as well, alongside Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, and Jacob Elordi.

In 2021, Sweeney starred in another HBO series, The White Lotus. Sweeney starred in the first season of the anthology series, which was created by Mike White. The next year, she got to host SNL for the first time.

Her big screen career has continued to blossom. Sweeney has starred in Reality, Americana, Anyone but You, Madame Web, and Immaculate in recent years.

Anyone but You is a rom-com starring Sweeney and Glen Powell. She also served as an executive producer of the movie. It was a surprise hit, grossing over $220 million worldwide, and a sequel was green-lit.

Coming up, Sweeney will star in The Housemaid with Amanda Seyfried and Echo Valley with Julianne Moore in addition to the Martin biopic.