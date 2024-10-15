First set photos of Sydney Sweeney in David Michôd’s untitled boxing biopic have surfaced, revealing the actress transformed into the legendary fighter, Christy Martin. Known for her breakout roles in Euphoria and Reality, Sweeney now steps into a physically and emotionally demanding role, shedding her usual bombshell image to portray the trailblazing female boxer, per Dailymail.

Christy Martin, often dubbed the “female Rocky,” became the first woman to sign with famed boxing promoter Don King, and remains the only female boxer to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated. She fought not just in the ring but also against societal and personal challenges, including domestic abuse by her husband and manager, Jim Martin. This biopic seeks to highlight her perseverance and grit both as a champion in the sport and in life.

Sweeney’s commitment to embodying Martin is palpable, and early glimpses suggest she’s taking the role seriously. Having kickboxed and wrestled for seven years during her teenage years, she seems ready to take on the physical aspects of the film. Hall of Fame boxer Martin herself expressed her excitement about the casting, even offering to help train Sweeney for the role. Martin believes the movie will not only shed light on women’s boxing but also raise awareness of domestic violence.

A Challenging Transformation for Oscar

With the project still untitled and fresh into production in Virginia, Sydney Sweeney is generating early Oscar buzz. She’s making a bold move by taking on a role outside her typical wheelhouse, signaling that she’s ready for more complex and gritty performances. This effort seems poised to showcase her range, and with her commitment to the physically intense role, Sweeney might be aiming for some serious awards contention.

The film has drawn attention from the Cannes market, further building excitement for what could be a powerful piece of cinema. David Michôd, known for films like Animal Kingdom and The Rover, co-wrote the script with Mirrah Folks. Michôd has praised Sweeney’s performance in last year’s Reality, and it seems this biopic could be another stepping stone for the actress to establish herself as a versatile talent.

With Sweeney and Martin both excited for the project, the untitled boxing biopic could be one of the year’s standout films, blending sports, drama, and a deeply personal story about overcoming adversity.