Taylor Swift reportedly feels manipulated by Blake Lively in the ongoing conflict with Justin Baldoni, resenting the label as one of Lively’s “dragons,” TMZ reports. According to a source close to Swift, she unknowingly walked into a meeting between Lively, Baldoni, and Ryan Reynolds at Lively’s NYC penthouse, unaware that a discussion about the film It Ends with Us was taking place.

Unexpected Involvement

TMZ reports that Swift had simply arrived at the apartment at the time after getting an invite, not realizing Baldoni would be there. The source emphasizes that she briefly met Baldoni for the first time as he was leaving and merely expressed excitement about the film. Swift reportedly felt surprised by Lively later calling her a “dragon”—a reference to Game of Thrones—and now believes Lively used her presence to add pressure to the meeting.

In an additional revelation, Swift allegedly learned that Lively had leveraged her name in various situations, including falsely telling a young actress that Swift took part in casting her. The source describes Swift as “baffled” by these actions and now re-evaluating her trust in the friendship.

Legal Fallout

The controversy is part of a larger legal battle between Baldoni and Lively, with Baldoni filing a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds. The lawsuit alleges that the couple tried to take control of It Ends with Us and tarnish Baldoni’s reputation. Lively has responded with her own sexual harassment allegations against Baldoni, leading to a series of lawsuits that also involve the New York Times.

TMZ’s Two Angry Men podcast recently discussed the possibility of Swift's subpoena for a deposition. Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, neither confirmed nor denied plans to call Swift as a witness, stating that anyone with relevant information could be deposed.

Given the extent of the legal battle, Swift’s unexpected entanglement in the drama raises questions about the future of her friendship with Lively. The situation marks a significant rift, considering Taylor Swift is the godmother to one of Lively and Reynolds’ children.