Super Bowl 59 delivered thrilling moments on and off the field. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs, capturing their second championship in franchise history. As Jalen Hurts celebrated his MVP win, millions of viewers tuned in not just for the game but for the highly anticipated commercials that accompany the event. This year’s selection did not disappoint, with humor, nostalgia, and powerful storytelling taking center stage. Here are the top five commercials that stole the spotlight.

1. Meg Ryan and Hellman’s Bring Back an Iconic Scene

Hellman’s tapped into romantic comedy gold by reuniting Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal at Katz’s Deli, the legendary setting of When Harry Met Sally, per Newsweek. The commercial recreated the film’s unforgettable diner moment with Ryan once again delivering a hilariously exaggerated reaction. Billy Crystal quipped about their return to the famous location before Sydney Sweeney swooped in to drop the classic punchline. The blend of nostalgia and comedy made this ad a crowd favorite, proving that sometimes, revisiting the past leads to advertising gold. Truly a great Super Bowl commercial.

2. Häagen-Dazs Slows Down Fast & Furious

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez swapped high-speed chases for a relaxed ride along a scenic coastal highway in this unexpected yet amusing Häagen-Dazs commercial. As Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’” played, the duo savored ice cream bars, much to the dismay of Ludacris, who was left empty-handed and questioning their newfound slow-lane lifestyle. The humorous contrast between action-packed expectations and a leisurely treat made this spot a standout. You can't have the Super Bowl with family.

3. Nike Delivers Chills with You Can't Win, So Win

Nike’s long-awaited return to Super Bowl advertising came with an inspiring message. The commercial, You Can’t Win, So Win, celebrated elite female athletes like Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Jordan Chiles. Grammy-winning artist Doechii provided the voiceover, delivering a powerful call to action. The emotional punch of the final message left viewers with goosebumps, making it the most impactful ad of the night. While humor usually dominates Super Bowl rankings, this ad’s powerful storytelling elevated it above the competition.

4. Dunkin’ Brings Back the Boston Energy with DunKings

Dunkin’ doubled down on their signature humor with a sequel commercial featuring a stellar lineup. Ben and Casey Affleck reprised their Guys From Boston characters, bringing their usual blend of absurdity and charm. Jeremy Strong played along by poking fun at his own reputation for intense method acting, while legendary coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend made a surprise appearance. Dunkin’s ability to mix sharp comedy with over-the-top star power made this ad one of the most entertaining of the night. You know they'll always bring out the big dog actors for the Super Bowl.

5. Ritz and Bad Bunny Redefine Salty

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon brought their signature deadpan humor to a Ritz commercial set in a lodge dedicated to saltiness. As they debated who had the grumpier persona, Bad Bunny made an unexpected appearance, breaking the room’s no-smiling rule with his effortless charm. His magic tricks, including pulling a Ritz cracker from behind Plaza’s ear, added an extra layer of humor. The ad delivered laughs while embracing the brand’s lighthearted theme.

The Verdict

Super Bowl commercials are as much a part of the spectacle as the game itself. This year, the best ads balanced humor, nostalgia, and emotional resonance, keeping audiences engaged even as the Eagles pulled away. Whether through classic film references, unexpected pairings, or powerful storytelling, these commercials left a lasting impression, proving once again why the Super Bowl remains the premier stage for creative advertising.