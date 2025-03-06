A first look at The Last of Us Season 2 finally reveals a glimpse of Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

The stills were recently revealed, with Dever's Abby being the main highlight. She is shown wearing a beanie and winter coat as she stands in a snowy landscape.

Other stills from Season 2 were also released. Pedro Pascal's Joel returns as he looks at the ground. Bella Ramsey's Elle also sits with Dina (Isabela Merced), who will be introduced in the season.

The photos come a little over a month before the season premieres on HBO. Expect more promotional material coming in the next few weeks before the premiere.

Who does Kaitlyn Dever play in The Last of Us Season 2?

In The Last of Us Season 2, Dever will play Abby. The character was somewhat controversial in the video game, and Dever had extra security assigned to her during the filming of the season.

“There [are] so many strange people in this world,” Merced said of the matter. “Because there are people [who] are getting genuine hate Abby, who is not a real person. So Kaitlyn had to be extra secure by security when it came to filming this.”

Of course, The Last of Us is an adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game series of the same name. It follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), who is tasked with transporting an immune teenager, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across a post-apocalyptic country. The Last of Us takes place decades into a pandemic.

The second season picks up a few years after the events of the first. It will introduce Abby, who interacts with Joel and Ellie. The second season will likely closely depict The Last of Us Part II video game.

Her career

The Last of Us is arguably the biggest role of Dever's career. She has starred in several smaller projects, but this is the largest blockbuster production of her career.

She first gained notoriety for her roles in TV series such as Justified and Last Man Standing. Dever starred in the latter for a decade, remaining a main cast member for the first six seasons before becoming a recurring star in the seventh through ninth seasons.

Since then, she has starred in other series, such as Dopesick and Apple Cider Vinegar. She landed an Emmy nomination for her performance in Dopesick.

On the big screen, she made her movie debut in Bad Teacher. That same year, she starred in J. Edgar. Over the next couple of years, she continued gaining fame for roles in The Spectacular Now, Short Term 12, Men, Women & Children, Detroit, and Beautiful Boy.

In 2019, she starred in Olivia Wilde's directorial debut Booksmart. She starred in it alongside Beanie Feldstein. Booksmart was a box office hit, grossing $25 million at the box office. In the following years, she has starred in Dear Evan Hansen, Ticket to Paradise, Rosaline, and No One Will lSave You.