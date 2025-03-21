Following becoming the first Irish songwriters to receive an Ivors Academy Fellowship award, U2's band members, including Larry Mullen Jr., reflected on the band's legacy.

All four of U2's members had something to say about the Ivors Academy Fellowship, per RTÉ. Mullen has been making waves as the band prepares their next album. The founder of the band reflected on the band's near-50-year career together.

“Making music collectively, as we've done for close to 50 years, has been an incredible experience and privilege for the four of us, and I believe it's a testament to a band that values individual creativity and independence of mind.

“We are grateful to each other and very grateful to The Ivors Academy for recognizing us with this award,” he continued.

Lead singer Bono praised U2's heroes and influences as they were getting started, recalling how their “inability” to cover their songs led to them writing original songs.

“We were a band before we could play, let alone write songs… In fact, it was our inability to play other people's songs that kicked off our own songwriting,” Bono said, referring to their early days. “Early musical heroes like The Ramones, Patti Smith, [and] The Clash were our inspiration. There's Alchemy at play, turning base metals into gold… your s**t into gold would be another way of putting it.”

The Edge added, “Songs are kind of magic. The best ones feel like gifts from some other dimension, but to catch them you have to make yourself available. I'm not sure songs can change the world, but they sure have changed mine.”

Finally, bassist Adam Clayton thanked The Ivors as well for the honor. He showed his appreciation to everyone behind the scenes as well.

“To be recognized in this way by The Ivors Academy feels very special indeed,” he began. “The appreciation of one's peers is a humbling honor and we are immensely grateful. We've been playing our songs in this country for over 45 years, thank you to all those who have not just supported us, but carried us… producers, engineers, crew, fans, management, label.”

Is Larry Mullen Jr. recording new music with U2?

By all accounts, it sounds like Mullen is back with U2 in the studio. They are currently working on their 16th studio album. Bono, The Edge, and Clayton have all recently spoken about his recovery process.

Mullen had to miss the band's 40-show residency in Las Vegas at the Sphere. He was still recovering from surgeries and was unable to play. Bram van den Berg filled in for the drummer for all 40 shows.

When asked in December 2024 about his status for the band's next tour, Mullen said it would be “different” from what the band has previously done. It remains unclear how it will be “different,” but it does sound like he will be back in the mix sooner rather than later.

“I don't think it will be what we normally do,” Mullen said. “I would hope it would be something different. But I'm excited to get back in some capacity.”