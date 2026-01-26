A decade ago, it would've sounded crazy to say Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would lead the MCU's Wonder Man Disney+ series alongside Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, the actor who played The Mandarin in Iron Man 3.

At that time, Abdul-Mateen was best known for his role in The Get Down. In 2017, he had small roles in Baywatch and The Greatest Showman.

Perhaps Abdul-Mateen's career parallels that of Simon Williams, his character in Wonder Man. Simon is an aspiring actor who has been struggling for years in Hollywood before getting a chance at his dream role.

Over the years, Abdul-Mateen has had his breakthrough by appearing in another superhero franchise, the DCEU (now DCU), playing Black Manta in the Aquaman movies. He has also appeared in The Matrix Resurrections and Watchmen and dramas like The Trial of the Chicago 7.

This feels like a full-circle moment for Abdul-Mateen. He's now the lead of a Marvel project, which, despite some of their mishaps over the years, remains the top of the mountain in the superhero genre.

Wonder Man is a dense series. Its exploration of friendship and the journey to success shouldn't be scoffed at. Any aspiring artist can relate to Simon's journey and familial dynamics, and his friendship with Trevor evolves in real time over the eight episodes. Tremendous stuff from Marvel, who has needed a win like this — especially on the TV front — for years.

Wonder Man review: What's it about?

As a kid, Simon was a big fan of Wonder Man, an in-universe superhero movie. His dad let him play hooky and see the movie with him when he was in grade school.

Years later, Simon, a struggling actor, is given a chance at the lead role of a Wonder Man remake, which is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Von Kovak (Zlatko Burić). Obviously, it's a coveted role, so he will need to outlast his competition.

He does have superpowers, which he has to hide due to new rules that do not allow those with superpowers to act. Along the way, he meets Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who was formerly known for playing The Mandarin.

However, Trevor doesn't necessarily start his relationship with Simon with the best intentions. This complicates things as their relationship evolves over the eight episodes of Wonder Man.

Sorry, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Ben Kingsley is the standout

While the initial introduction of Kingsley's character in the MCU was mixed, Trevor's growth from Iron Man 3 to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and now from Shang-Chi to Wonder Man is admirable.

He was one of the funniest parts of Shang-Chi in a surprising twist. Kingsley is now the funniest part of Wonder Man. He's not a superhero, and so he's like a damsel in distress while Simon goes on his adventures.

Over the course of eight episodes, Simon and Trevor establish themselves as one of the best duos in the MCU. They are like the new Rocket and Groot.

What's even better is how meta the characters are. Simon is an extremely serious actor, spending hours rewriting his supporting character's arc on the set of a TV show in the first episode of Wonder Man.

Meanwhile, Trevor is a similarly serious actor who, like Kingsley, has a background in theater. Their love of the arts, namely Midnight Cowboy, is what links them at the beginning of the show.

Obviously, Kingsley is better known for his roles outside of the MCU, like his Oscar-winning turn in Gandhi. He adds a unique level of prestige to the MCU that it has lacked since Anthony Hopkins' last appearance.

Kingsley is naturally funny. He surprisingly fits into the MCU's humor, with his quick-witted sarcasm. Again, Trevor, not having superpowers but still going along for the ride, makes it even more humorous.

Bringing Kingsley back in Shang-Chi was a risk for Destin Daniel Cretton, who co-created Wonder Man. That risk has officially paid off.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also great

For as great as Kingsley is, don't let that take away from Abdul-Mateen's work. He has consistently shown himself to be a fantastic actor, even giving the dull Candyman remake something interesting, and that continues here.

There's an intensity (and occasional emptiness) in Abdul-Mateen's eyes — Simon is determined to become a Hollywood star. Abdul-Mateen portrays that drive from his first scene on. At other times, it appears Simon is completely disengaged from reality; like many actors, he believes he's destined for greatness.

One of the most annoying superhero tropes is an introductory movie or show making fans wait until the very end to see the main character become the superhero.

However, that story device works in Wonder Man's favor. Perhaps that's partially due to Wonder Man being a fictional in-universe movie and character, but still, that is unique. Over eight episodes, Simon's character arc naturally flows to its crescendo. It doesn't feel forced, nor does it feel underwhelming by the time Simon lands the Wonder Man role.

Maybe what adds to Wonder Man's appeal is how mundane certain aspects are. Simon goes to auditions, costume fittings, and does profile interviews with the press. This is something Marvel has never touched on, and seeing how Disney depicts something they routinely do with every major release is fascinating in its own right.

The directors

Wonder Man features several unique voices behind the camera. Cretton directs the first two episodes, and he's a master of his craft. Like Shang-Chi or not, Cretton's unique direction cannot be denied. He gave the movie life with its martial arts elements, giving it some of the most distinctive action sequences in all of the MCU.

James Ponsoldt, best known for directing The Spectacular Now, directs the next two episodes. While not all of his movies are as great as The Spectacular Now, Ponsoldt always manages to squeeze the most emotion out of his projects.

That is especially evident in the fourth episode of Wonder Man, titled “Doorman.” It is mostly a flashback episode, telling the story of another person with superpowers. It naturally connects to Simon's main journey by the end, and it's the most mysterious episode of the show.

This episode also features Josh Gad, who plays himself. At best, Gad's performances usually peak at being tolerable. However, his presence in this “rags-to-riches” story surprisingly works.

Should you stream Wonder Man on Disney+?

For a while, every post-Avengers: Endgame MCU project was credited for bringing the franchise “back” when it came out, only to disappoint more casual fans upon its release. It was easy to look for light at the end of the tunnel, which was the MCU's dark period following Endgame.

Not to sound hyperbolic, but Wonder Man is genuinely great.

Recent projects like Fantastic Four: First Steps had the production design, and Thunderbolts* had the story, but Wonder Man has the best of both worlds.

The direction is competent, successfully utilizing the sunny Los Angeles setting, and the script is perfectly paced over eight episodes. None of the episodes feel like filler, even the mostly flashback “Doorman.”

Everything is intentional, and you know what that sounds like? The MCU at its peak when every storyline planted seeds for the future.

Where Wonder Man goes is unclear. Is this a superhero bound to team up with the Avengers? He may always be delegated to street-level status, but that's okay. Just give us more Abdul-Mateen and Kingsley, and we'll be fine.

The MCU has been “back” for years, but Wonder Man may actually be a step in the right direction. It's one of the most mature projects they've done (besides Thunderbolts*), and it explores emotional depths deeper that the MCU previously seemed afraid of.

Grade: A-

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will be available to stream on Disney+ on Jan. 27.