On Monday, Mar. 30, 2026, a lawsuit was filed against Taylor Swift and UMG Recordings over the name of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

It's being reported (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Swift and UMG Recordings are being sued by Maren Wade, who brings claims of “trademark infringement, false designation, and unfair competition.”

Wade is seeking “unspecified damages and a court order” that would prohibit further use of the album's name. This is due to Wade writing a column in the Las Vegas Weekly called “Confessions of a Showgirl.” The column chronicled Wade's journey in the entertainment industry after previously appearing on America's Got Talent.

The trademark Wade has allegedly covers “live stage performances, theatrical productions, and TV, among other things,” per THR's report.

“A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along,” Wade's lawyer, Jaymie Parkinnen, said in a statement.

Interestingly enough, when Swift applied to register The Life of a Showgirl, it was declined by the US Patent and Trademark Office. This was due to it being “confusingly similar” to Wade's copyrighted phrase.

Even still, the “designation” (“of a Showgirl”) was “affixed to consumer goods, stamped onto labels, tags, and packaging, and deployed as a source identifier across retail channels,” as the complaint stated. It was also marketed towards “the same audience Plaintiff had spent years cultivating.

What will happen with Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl lawsuit?

According to THR, Swift has a couple of options. First, she could buy out Wade's claim to the name. The other option is fighting it in court.

Wade alleges Swift ignored her trademark. Swift's camp declined to comment, so it's unclear what her next step will be. She currently has over 170 active or pending trademark registrations.