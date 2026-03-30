If you were lucky enough to attend one of Paul McCartney's shows at the Fonda Theatre, you were in the presence of greatness like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.

During the second of his two-night stay, McCartney played to an especially star-studded crowd. Oscar winners like Al Pacino and other pop music icons like Billie Eilish, Tate McRae, and even Sabrina Carpenter were there. His former Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr, was also in attendance.

This should come as no surprise. McCartney is one of the biggest musicians in the world, and he played in Los Angeles. Clearly, the stars came out for him.

McCartney performed his first two shows of 2026 at the Fonda Theatre on Mar. 27 and 28. Fans had to register to potentially get access to tickets through AXS.

The structure of the shows was largely the same, but he swapped some songs out from night one to night two. McCartney still performed hits from The Beatles, like “Help!” and “Hey Jude,” and also incorporated songs from his second band, Wings, like “Band on the Run.” Additionally, McCartney performed solo hits like “Maybe I'm Amazed,” “Let ‘Em In,” and “Let Me Roll It.”

Every celebrity at Paul McCartney's Fonda Theatre shows

Below is the full list of reported celebrities at McCartney's Fonda Theatre shows, provided by TMZ.