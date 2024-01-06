Get the scoop on the rumored free game from the Epic Games Store for January 18, 2024 - the indie platformer Love.

The Epic Games Store has carved out a niche for itself with its intriguing practice of offering free games to its users. This tradition has not only enhanced user engagement but has also provided a platform for various games to reach a wider audience. As January 2024 unfolds, the gaming community is rife with speculation about the next title to be graced with the label of a free game on the Epic Games Store. The buzz suggests that the indie platformer Love might be the next free offering, spanning from January 18 to January 25.

This speculation follows the ongoing excitement generated by Epic Games' daily mystery game giveaway, which has become a staple for the digital store. Gamers have been treated to a new title each day, expanding their digital libraries and exploring diverse gaming genres. The current culmination of this giveaway is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, available until Thursday, January 11 at 10 AM CST. Notably, this game, along with the initial offering of the Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, deviates from the daily giveaway format by being available for a full week instead of just a day. Following Guardians of the Galaxy, the game Sail Forth is set to take center stage from January 11 to January 18.

Full List Of Epic Games Store Free Games January 2024

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (December 13 – December 20)

DNF Duel (December 20 – December 21)

Melvor Idle (December 21 – December 22)

Art of Rally (December 22 – December 23)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition (December 23 – December 24)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (December 24 – December 25)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition (December 25 – December 26)

Human Resource Machine (December 26 – December 27)

Cursed to Golf (December 27 – December 28)

Cat Quest (December 28 – December 29)

Snakebird Complete (December 29 – December 30)

Saints Row (December 30 – December 31)

Ghostrunner (December 31 – January 1)

Escape Academy (January 1 – January 2)

20 Minutes Till Dawn (January 2 – January 3)

A Plague Tale: Innocence (January 3 – January 4)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (January 4 – January 11)

While the Epic Games Store typically announces upcoming free games in advance, there has been no official confirmation regarding Love as of yet, leaving the community in eager anticipation. Released in 2014, Love is an indie platformer known for its charming retro art style. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from critics, primarily due to its short length, it boasts a “Very Positive” rating on Steam. According to How Long to Beat, a single playthrough of Love takes approximately 34 minutes, with a 100% completion requiring around 10.5 hours. The game's inclusion of a level editor further adds to its replay value, allowing players to craft and share their unique levels.

Epic Games Store Free Upcoming Games January 2024

Sail Forth (January 11 – January 18)

Love (January 18 – January 25)

The potential inclusion of Love in the Epic Games Store's free game lineup has sparked discussions within the gaming community. Initially, there were concerns regarding the game's brief playtime, especially among those who had purchased it. However, the prospect of Love being offered for free might lead to a shift in perspective, with users potentially being more forgiving of its length.

Adding to the speculation is the prediction by billbil-kun, a leaker known for their reliable information regarding free game offerings. billbil-kun suggests an 80% likelihood of Love being the next free game on the Epic Games Store. Despite this high probability, they also acknowledge a 20% uncertainty in their prediction. This cautious optimism is shared by the gaming community, who are eagerly awaiting the official announcement, expected on January 11.

The anticipation is palpable, as gamers speculate on the possibility of adding Love to their digital libraries. Should this speculation hold true, it would continue the Epic Games Store's tradition of offering diverse gaming experiences to its users at no cost. This practice not only benefits the players, who get to enjoy a variety of games, but also the game developers, who receive exposure to a broader audience.

