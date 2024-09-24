Epic Mickey is back for another platforming adventure. Join him in this remaster of a platforming classic. Here's everything you need to know about Epic Mickey Rebrushed, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Release Date: September 24, 2024

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Release Trailer

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed has a release date of September 24, 2024, on PC through Steam, as well as on consoles on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Purple Lamp Studios, and was published by THQ Nordic.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Gameplay

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Official Trailer

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a 3D platformer with 2D platforming sections. Armed with paint and thinner, Mickey sets out on an adventure to restore life and vibrancy in Wasteland, the forgotten Disney Realm. Using his paint brush, Mickey can restore beauty and harmony on the environment. He can also use the thinner, on the other hand, to alter the environment and uncover hidden secrets. To travel between locations, the game transitions into 2D platforming section which Mickey has to traverse to reach his destination.

Throughout this journey, players can collect virtual Disney pins, which exist exclusively for collecting purposes. There are also various platforming puzzles for players to engage in and solve, as well as boss fights. Players can collect power-ups. Mickey also has the ability to draw sketches of three objects: the watch, the television, and the anvil, which Mickey can use to slow time, distract enemies, or damage them, as well as to solve environmental puzzles.

In this remake, Mickey is given new movement skills like a dash move, ground pound, and sprinting, making exploration so much more enjoyable and easy to do. The game has multiple endings depending on the player's choices using their paint brush and thinner, as well as the completion of certain side-quests. As a remake, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed also features brand-new visuals.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Story

The game is set in the Cartoon Wasteland, created by the sorcerer Yen Sid, a place for “forgotten things,” which is tormented by the Blot, a monstrous being Mickey accidentally created when he used Yen Sid's paintbrush to alter the nature of the Wasteland. The Blot later abducts Mickey and brings him to the Wasteland through a portal, waking up inside the Dark Beauty Castle by the Mad Doctor, who plans to steal Mickey's heart. Mickey thankfully was able to escape, and then enlists the help of Gus, the leader of the Gremlins, to escape the Castle.

Gus teaches Mickey how to use the Magic Paintbrush and the thinner, and explains to him that the Blot and the Mad Doctor have joined together, along with their Blotlings and Beetleworx armies. Gus also teaches Mickey to use the Magic Paintbrush and the thinner to beat the Blotlings and the Beetleworx and they join together to defeat them. They are alter on joined by one of Disney's earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

The game's story is affected by the player's decisions, what they do in side-quests, and how they use the Paintbrush and thinner. This leads to multiple possible endings for the player to experience, after which the player can go through the entire story again with all of the Disney Pins previously unlocked remaining unlocked.

