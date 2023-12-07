Erin Andrews shares what the WAGS are saying about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship for the first time.

Erin Andrews has some intel from WAGS (wives and girlfriends of sports stars) on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. Previously, the sportscaster hinted that she set up the two. She interviewed Swift in August on her podcast Calm Down with Charissa Thompson. When they got on the topic of romance and relationships, Andrews switched gears as a podcast host and turned into a matchmaker.

“Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic!” Andrews pleaded with the singer.

Now that news has broke about their rumored romance, Andrews is already for the next step.

“We hope to officiate the wedding,” she quipped. “We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things,” Andrews said during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in October.

WAGS Are Loving Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship According To Erin Andrews

More recently, Andrews is back with more Swift and Kelce inside info from WAGS.

“I got a little intel this weekend from some WAGs out in Philly — not Eagles WAGs, and I’m not saying they’re 49ers WAGs,” she said while reported on the Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday, December 3. “I’m not gonna tell you who they are. But some NFL WAGs.”

“Somebody asked in front of me what the gals on their team thought [about Taylor and Travis] and they were like, ‘Love it, adorable.’ And they were like, ‘You know why? Because that’s a man.'”

“She said this: For the first time publicly it seems like she’s with a guy that’s not like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m with Taylor, don’t take my picture.'”

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Travis Kelce Romance For The First Time

Swift has been named TIME's Person Of The Year and in her exclusive interview she was broke her silence on she and Kelce's relationship.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift recalled, referencing the July episode of Kelce’s New Heights show with his brother Jason Kelce in which he told the story of him trying to give her friendship bracelet with his phone number spelled out in it. “We started hanging out right after that.”

She debunked the theory that the two had their first date in September at his Chiefs game.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she said. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”