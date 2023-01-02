By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Escape from Tarkov’s developer, Battlestate Games, recently got banned on Twitch, right in the middle of their New Year celebrations on the platform.

StreamerBans, a Twitter account that automatically posts Twitch partner bans, posted a tweet about the situation. The account posted about BattleState’s ban, however, they did not give a reason as to why Twitch banned the account. It also did not mention how long the ban was going to be. Users on Reddit, however, were able to give the possible reason for the ban. Quite a few of the users on the subreddit mentioned that it was most likely Twitch’s policy on guns. According to Reddit users, the developers were most likely pointing replica guns at each other. This is something the Twitch Community Guidelines prohibit under “Targeted Harassment, Threats, and Violence Against Others”:

Brandishing lethal or harmful weapons, such as guns, knives, or explosives

The guidelines mentioned that these “are considered zero-tolerance harassment violations, and all accounts associated with such activity will receive an immediate indefinite suspension.”

This isn’t the first time that Tarkov’s developer received a ban on Twitch. Back in 2019, Battlestate Games received a Twitch ban after someone on their stream pretended to kill themselves. This is against Twitch’s policy against “Self-Destructive Behavior”, stating that the site does not allow “any activity that may endanger your life or lead to your physical harm.” One user on Twitter actually said that this might be the real reason for the ban. They said that Nikita Buyanov, Battlestate Games’ head of studio and Tarkov’s game Director, dry-fired a pistol on his head on stream.

Whatever the reason may be, Battlestate Games is still unavailable on Twitch as of the writing of this article. We don’t know how long this ban will last, and how it will affect their New Year events. What we do know is that various Escape from Tarkov streamers, such as LVNDMARK have already voiced their support for Battlestate games. This comes in the form of a “Free Battlestate Games” tweet. Of course, it is still up to Twitch when they will lift the ban if at all. Should an update come out regarding the situation, we will make sure to let you know.

