A global event in Escape from Tarkov is now ongoing, with the Fence requiring players to play on specific locations to open the map.

Seemingly out of nowhere, a video was uploaded on the Escape from Tarkov Twitter account. The video featured the Fence, one of the game’s eight traders. In the video, the Fence talked about how his men, the Scavengers, were limiting entry to all but one of the game’s various locations. According to him, this was to make sure that the PMCs would obey their laws, something that the inhabitants of Tarkov valued. Players could only enter one of the game’s nine maps for free. All of the other maps required a specific item to enter.

The Twitter account then quote retweeted the video, giving players a link to a global event tracking website. This tracker, which is called Open Map (from the URL), kept track of the PMC and Scav kills in the free-to-enter map. Judging from what Fence said in the video, as well as the information on the tracker, players had to reach a certain number of kills in specific maps to unlock the next free-to-enter map. This is a global counter, meaning everyone playing the game is contributing to the kill counter.

At the moment, players need to kill a total of 150,000 PMCs and Scavs in Customs. The other locations require the player to have specific items to enter them:

Labs TerraGroup labs access Keycard

Streets of Tarkov AHF1-M stimulant injector

Interchange Gunpowder “Hawk”

Woods Dry fuel

Factory Aquamari water bottle with filter

Reserve Gold skull ring

Lighthouse Working LCD

Reserve Military COFDM Wireless Signal Transmitter



You will notice that some of these items are very expensive. This is likely to make sure players participate in the ongoing event. It’s important to note that Scavs can still enter the locations without having to pay with these items. Should the available maps and required entry items update, we will be sure to update this article.

That’s all the information we have about the ongoing Escape from Tarkov open map global event from the Fence. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.