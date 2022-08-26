ESPN’s Ryan Clark gives insight on how to stop Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has become one of the most dominant forces in the NFL. Teams are still trying to figure out how to slow him down.

Josh Allen has put together two straight seasons of MVP-worthy performances. He has been a threat through both the air and the ground. With him serving as the QB1, many people believe the Bills could win the Super Bowl.

Since Allen has taken the next step into elite territory, opposing defenses have found it nearly impossible to stop him. But some people believe that they have cracked the code.

Current ESPN analyst, and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark recently appeared on ESPN’s NFL Live. While on the show, Clark explained how he would slow down Josh Allen.

Clark was asked what he would try and stop Allen from doing, which he stated, “Run lanes. You want to keep Josh Allen in the pocket.”

What’s the defensive game plan to slow down Josh Allen?👀 "Don't give him spaces to get outside the pocket because that's where he truly kills you." —@Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/yB8PI55R9k — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 25, 2022

Allen has found much of his success while moving around the backfield and looking for the big play. While he is a skilled thrower with a big arm, he has never been one to stay in the pocket.

Ryan Clark went on to say, “Understand your rush lanes. Don’t get run by the quarterback, don’t give him space just to get outside the pocket ’cause that’s where he truly kills you.”

Over the past four seasons, Allen has appeared in 61 total games. He has thrown for 14,114 yards, 103 touchdowns, and 46 interceptions. He has added another 2,325 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground.

If Ryan Clark is right about how to stop Josh Allen, it is all but guaranteed that teams will try this method out.