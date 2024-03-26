Euphoria is heading into Season 3 and moving on past high school.
The Wrap reports that Sam Levinson, the creator and writer of the popular HBO series, is expanding the storyline beyond school into adulthood.
One of the primary reasons for the move in this direction was so that the show's edgy theme, consisting of sex and drugs, could be a bit less risky.
This might be due to Levinson's HBO show, The Idol, which was canceled for various reasons, but one was that it was labeled as exploitative. The backlash could potentially be why it's toning down the edgy series.
Euphoria's delays
The show experienced several setbacks in production in Season 3. One is the strikes last year that put a grinding halt to all of Hollywood. Now, with the series entering this adulthood angle, the characters becoming a bit older will help move the premise along—but also further delays.
An insider for HBO said they wanted to give Levinson “more time to break the story, because there's a lot more back and forth now that the show is changing in this way.”
It was announced Monday that the actors could pursue other roles or activities during the delay. Initially, it was set to start filming in May, but that's not happening.
Another reason for falling behind was the 2023 death of Angus Cloud, who played the drug dealer Fez. Beyond that, the series has produced breakout stars who have bigger (and better?) things on their plates. Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, and Hunter Schafter have a lot going on, making scheduling tricky.
Variety states that Season 3 of Euphoria will debut sometime in 2025. This means there will be a three-year gap between seasons since Season 2 came out in January 2022.
Deadline reports that the possibility of doing a movie instead of Season 3 was also discussed. However, that no longer seems to be the case.
Levinson said Season 3 would be like a “film noir” in an interview with Elle. He teased that Zendaya's character would “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”
Doming said in a GQ interview of the delay, “[Sam] is a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again because I think he's wrestling with what's important. He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he's very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with season three.”
About Euphoria
If you're not familiar with Euphoria, it's set in a fictional town called East Highland, California. The young characters seek hope while battling love, loss, and addiction. It's won nine Emmy Awards for the first two seasons.
Look for Season 3 (hopefully) sometime in 2025.