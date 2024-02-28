Hunter Schafer, acclaimed for her role as transgender teen Jules Vaughn in the hit HBO series Euphoria, found herself in the spotlight once again—this time, not for her on-screen talent, but for her unwavering commitment to a cause, Deadline reports. Schafer was among the 30 protesters arrested during a pro-Palestine demonstration outside NBCUniversal headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The protest aimed to draw attention to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and advocate for an immediate ceasefire.
The incident unfolded on Monday, coinciding with President Joe Biden’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. As the President prepared for his interview, the lobby of the iconic 30 Rock building became a stage for activism. Schafer, clad in a black T-shirt boldly declaring “CEASE-FIRE NOW,” was escorted out by New York Police Department officers. The powerful image captured her commitment to the cause, hands restrained behind her back.
The Jewish Voice for Peace NYC, the organizing group behind the protest, confirmed Hunter Schafer’s participation. In a statement to NBC News, they praised her dedication to Palestinian freedom and justice. The group, which includes hundreds of anti-Zionist Jews and allies, advocates for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and opposes Israel’s existence as a Jewish nation. They have also criticized the Biden administration’s military funding to Israel.
During his interview with Seth Meyers, President Biden faced questions about the “horrible images” emerging from Gaza daily. The uncommitted vote in the Michigan Democratic Primary—where thousands rallied to send a message to the POTUS—underscored the urgency of the situation.
Schafer’s arrest adds to her already impressive resume. Beyond Euphoria, she has graced the screen in The Hunger Games prequel and the horror film Cuckoo, alongside Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick. But on that fateful Monday, it was her unwavering commitment to justice that took center stage, reminding us that even in the world of fame and accolades, some battles are worth fighting.