Euphoria's Jules Hunter Schafer thinks it's "so cool" that fans have dreamcasted her as Zelda for "The Legend of Zelda" live-action movie.

Hunter Schafer has been in the minds of fans while dream-casting for Zelda as soon as a Legend of Zelda live-action movie was announced.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Schafer said she hadn't seen the TikTok video of a fan wanting her cast as Zelda.

She said, “That would be so cool.”

“I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid. That's such a good game,” Schaefer stated.

Shigeru Miyamoto announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he and producer Avi Arad are officially developing a movie based on one of Nintendo's biggest games. Maze Runner director Wes Ball has been attached to direct.

If Schafer is the social media choice to play Zelda, fans have also weighed in on who should play Link. Variety has even thrown several names on the list from 2015 Room's Jacob Tremblay to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Justice Smith to even Schaefer's Euphoria co-star and Priscilla's Elvis Jacob Elordi.

Hunter Schafer plays Jules Vaughn in HBO's Euphoria, while Elordi plays Nate Jacobs. Currently, she is promoting The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes where she plays Tigris Snow, Coriolanus Snow's older cousin.

Now that the SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative deal with the AMPTP, actors can promote other projects they have lined up. Songbirds and Snakes was produced by Lionsgate, a non-AMPTP company, had previously secured an interim agreement with the actors' union.