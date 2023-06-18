Julian Nagelsmann will not be the new PSG manager.

Nagelsmann was seen as the long-term replacement for the recently-sacked Christophe Galtier with direct talks taking place between the two parties earlier this week.

However, as per ESPN, talks have now broken down between the Ligue 1 champions and the former Bayern Munich manager as it appears the French club will turn their attention elsewhere.

Their shortlist, as a result, now consists of the following: Luis Enrique, Sergio Conceicao, Marcelo Gallardo and Thiago Motta.

Conceicao, the current Porto manager, has already been contacted by the club while former Barcelona and Spain boss Enrique is said to have strong support from club officials in Doha.

Meanwhile, Gallardo and Motta — both of whom are former PSG players — currently coach Argentina's River Plate and Serie A side Bologna respectively.

However, Nagelsmann was the top choice and would have been an ideal one as well given his ideas and overall track record. The German was also the highest-profile manager available on the market.

But clearly, one side didn't get what they wanted during negotiations and PSG's search now continues.

One thing is for sure — whoever replaces Galtier will have a huge task on their hands, especially with all the chaos that is currently going on in Paris with Kylian Mbappe's intentions to leave on a free transfer next summer and the recent departures of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

There is still no guarantee Neymar will remain at the club either, especially after how things went down towards the end of the season.