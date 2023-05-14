Brentford and West Ham meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Brentford-West Ham prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

With three wins, three draws, and four losses in the last 10 games in Premier League, Brentford has been a bit streaky lately and more than a bit inconsistent. The Bees hope to buzz back after their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool and get the maximum points for a chance to get a Europa Conference League spot.

Three straight losses to Liverpool, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City were avenged with victories over Manchester United and AZ Alkmaar. The Hammers are hoping to build on their winning ways as they want to get away from the relegation zone.

Here are the Brentford-West Ham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brentford-West Ham Odds

Brentford: -105

West Ham United: +290

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: +100

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Brentford vs. West Ham

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

Why Brentford Can Beat West Ham

With three games left and a chance to compete against European teams next season, Brentford continues to make buzzes in England’s top flight. The Bees delivered an excellent debut performance in the Premier League last season; to the surprise of many, this season is even better.

Currently, they are holding a high ninth position in the table with 50 points earned, and their goal is to play the remaining three matches in top style.

After two consecutive victories over Chelsea and Nottingham, in the last round, they were defeated by Liverpool at Anfield by a 1-0 scoreline. They did not play that match as expected of them, so they have nothing to complain about, but it is certain there is no lack of motivation and that Brentford will do their best to redeem themselves in front of their fans. Brentford’s 8-7-2 home record will be tested as they face a struggling Hammers team.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Brentford does hold a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture back in the London Stadium, where Ivan Toney and Joshua Dasilva scored the goals. Toney now has 20 goals to his name, while Bryan Mbeumo, Mathias Jensen, and Yoane Wissa have 16 goals combined. Mbeumo, Jensen, and Toney lead the team in assists with a combined 15. Each of Ben Mee, Vitaly Janelt, and Christian Norgaard have four goal involvements.

Apart from Norgaard, Thomas Strakosha, Pontus Jannson, and Keane Lewis-Potter, all Brentford players are healthy and in competition for the upcoming match. Thomas Frank should continue with his strongest starting XI. A 5-3-2 formation is expected with David Raya as the starting goalkeeper.

Why West Ham Can Beat Brentford

West Ham have had a season full of ups and downs. They still have not mathematically ensured survival in the league, but they are very close to it. Aside from the Prem, West Ham is still in contention for the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers did a great job last week beating Manchester United. The often-criticized Said Benhrama brought great joy to his fans with a goal in the 27th minute, which would later turn out to be the final result. The same player was the scorer of one goal four days later in a 2-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the semifinals of the Europa Conference League, with which West Ham came one step away from qualifying for a European competition after 24 years. Michael Antonio also scored for the Irons, while Tijjani Reijnders was the scorer for the Dutch squad.

West Ham United is currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. With a two-game winning streak, the Hammers will look to achieve a similar result this weekend. West Ham will have to get over their away struggles, as they have only a 3-3-11 record on the road and scored only 15 goals.

West Ham United has shown marked improvement over the past month and will be intent on distancing itself from the relegation zone. Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leeds, and Leicester are still trying to survive relation. Southampton secured their fate back to the EFL Championship after a 2-0 loss to Fulham.

West Ham will make a late decision on Angelo Ogbonna, who missed Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final win versus AZ because of illness. Both Vladimir Coufal and Gianluca Scamacca are still sidelined.

Manager David Moyes will look towards Michail Antonio and Said Benrahm, who have stepped up in recent weeks and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture. Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who is one short of 350 Premier League appearances, is set to return in place of Alphonse Areola, who has started most of the Hammers’ European games this season. Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen will join in front to provide more offensive production. Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice will also hold the West Ham midfield.

Final Brentford-West Ham Prediction & Pick

The Bees tallied a six-game winless run as of late while the Hammers were winless in three straight matches in the last five. With both teams struggling, Brentford might fold at home as West Ham forces their way out of the relegation scare.

Final Brentford-West Ham Prediction & Pick: West Ham United (+290), Over 2.5 goals (+100)