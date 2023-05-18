Bayer Leverkusen and Roma meet in the Europa League! Catch the Europa League odds series here, featuring our Leverkusen-Roma prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Bayer Leverkusen recently secured a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, sending Die Roten in the 19th spot in the German table. Leverkusen is in a four-game winless run, including a 1-0 trail in the first leg.

Like the hosts, Roma also secured a goalless draw with Bologna last time out. Roma downed the Black-and-Reds in the first leg with a 63rd-minute goal from Edoardo Bove. Roma could make history as the first club to get the Europa League title after winning the inaugural Conference League championship last year.

Here are the Leverkusen-Roma soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Leverkusen-Roma Odds

Bayer 04 Leverkusen: +105

AS Roma: +270

Draw: +220



Over 2.5 Goals: +118

Under 2.5 Goals: -142

How to Watch Leverkusen vs. Roma

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+,ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Leverkusen Can Beat Roma

Leverkusen recently had their 14-game unbeaten run snapped with a 2-1 defeat against Koln. This was followed by a 1-0 defeat in the first leg against the visitors, and a recent 1-1 draw against Stuttgart. In their last game, Leverkusen only had 48% ball possession and 12 total shots. Luckily, the Aspirins managed to equalize Serhou Guirassy’s goal with Exequiel Palacios’ effort in the penalty spot.

Leverkusen again managed to get closer to the top of the table, that is, the positions that mark placement in European competitions. They will need a series of good results if they wish to participate in European tourneys next season. Leverkusen is currently seventh-placed in the German league, notching a 14-7-11 record, garnering 49 points with 55 goals. On their home games, Leverkusen has an 8-2-6 record, blasting 33 goals.

Die Werkself will definitely not waste their chance in European contests. Leverkusen’s best finish was in 2001-2002, where they finished as runners-up to Real Madrid. Leverkusen placed third in the Champions League this season, where Porto and Club Brugge topped their group. Atletico Madrid ranked fourth in that group. Leverkusen has faced AS Monaco, Ferencvaros, and Union Saint-Gilloise before reaching this stage.

Manager Xabi Alonso has a talented young squad at his disposal, with the likes of Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby, and Jeremie Frimpong in good form which will be key. Diaby and Florian Wirtz top the team with three goals each in the Europa League. Frimpong has eight goals and six assists in the Bundesliga, and his contributions will be crucial here as well. Palacios, Adam Hlozek, and Kerem Demirbay are also threats to the opposition.

However, Andrey Lunev, Patrik Schick, Karim Bellarabi, Robert Andrich, and Odilon Kossounou are injured for Bayer Leverkusen this week.

Why Roma Can Beat Leverkusen

AS Roma is currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and has been fairly impressive so far this season.

The Giallorossi had a 0-0 draw with Bologna in their previous game and will look to achieve a better result this time. Roma only had 28% ball possession in that match, and pulled just seven shots in total. Overall, the Wolves only had 263 passes all game and failed to capitalize on their six corner kicks. Roma should be motivated to pull away with a victory as they travel in Germany, bearing a 1-0 advantage.

While Jose Mourinho will know winning Europa League automatically secures a Champions League place for Roma next season, he will want to ensure his side remains in the top four places with a result. Back in the Serie A, Roma is seven and six points away from Inter Milan and Lazio in the third and fourth spots.

Mourinho has his side set up to be pragmatic as always, and their 33 goals conceded are the fourth-fewest behind only Napoli, Lazio, and Juventus. Although 21 of those goals came in their travels, Roma still has an impressive 7-6-5 record in their travels, where they have put up 21 goals. Roma’s record for the season stands at 17-8-10.

Roma’s outstanding defensive acumen and two-game unbeaten run should give the Wolves a big advantage to take the win here. AS Roma have shown marked improvement under Jose Mourinho this season and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture. Roma has ranked second in Group C, qualifying along with Real Betis. Roma has defeated RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad, and Feyenoord to reach this stage.

Meanwhile, Diego Llorente, Marash Kumbulla, and Rick Karsdorp are all most likely out of this game with injuries. Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy also have doubtful statuses heading into this match.

Final Leverkusen-Roma Prediction & Pick

The Aspirins will be imposing their will back home in Germany, but the Wolves prove too much for them to handle. A high-scoring spectacle is expected with Roma taking the victory.

Final Leverkusen-Roma Prediction & Pick: Roma (+270), Over 2.5 goals (+118)