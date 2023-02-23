A spot in the last 16 of the Europa League will be on the line when AS Monaco host Bayer Leverkusen at Stade Louis II at Fontvieille, Monaco. Join us as we continue our Champions League odds series, where we make our Monaco-Leverkusen prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bundesliga side will be looking to end their two-game losing skid. A 3-2 loss to Mainz followed last week’s 3-2 loss to Monaco, so Leverkusen has a lot of pressure to keep their UEFA trophy hopes alive.

Monaco continued their impressive run of results as they secured a 2-1 victory over Stade Brestois at the weekend. With an eight-game unbeaten run, Monaco hopes to seal the deal in familiar territory.

Here are the Monaco-Leverkusen soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Monaco-Leverkusen Odds

AS Monaco: +115

Bayer Leverkusen: +210

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -146

Under 2.5 Goals: +120

How to Watch Monaco vs. Leverkusen

TV: DAZN, TUDNxtra

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX, Vix+

Time: 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT

Why Monaco Can Beat Leverkusen

Monaco is unbeaten in their last eight matches, and they are currently third in the Ligue 1 table, two points off second-placed Marseille to secure an automatic UEFA Champions League qualification spot next campaign.

Philippe Clement’s side has the upper hand heading to Fontvieille, and they will fancy their chances of advancing, as the Monacans are unbeaten in their last 13 UEFA Cup/Europa League fixtures played on home soil.

While many of their matches in France and in Europe this season have been unpredictable, this group is sure to find the back of the net. Monaco has scored 53 goals in 24 matches in Ligue 1, 38 coming off of assists. In European competition, Monaco has blasted 12 goals in seven games, tallying 14.7 shots and 6.3 corners per game.

Monaco is also in a hot streak. Monaco is unbeaten in the last eight games. It’s last loss came from Rodez AF, defeating them in a 5-4 advantage on penalty shootouts.

Vanderson and Ruben Aguilar are absent for the Monacans. Clement will likely field Breel Embolo and Takumi Minamino to spearhead the attack. Monaco’s Europa League stats are 15.7 shots and 6.3 corners per game with a 12% goal conversion rate.

Why Leverkusen Can Beat Monaco

After leaving the first leg with an injury, the absence of top scorer Moussa Diaby is a massive blow to Leverkusen’s chances. The visitors are on a bad run of form with four losses in their last five matches in all competitions and have not fared particularly well in continental competition over the last couple of seasons.

Leverkusen is 10th in the Bundesliga standings, 16 points away from joint first-placers Bayern, Dortmund, and Union Berlin. They have an even goal production in scoring and conceding (35-35), but they are gradually making their way to the top of Germany’s football standings.

Leverkusen missed a golden opportunity to take the opening leg of this tie, reacting well in the second half with two goals in the opening 15 minutes. They also dominated 53% of the game with a 17 to 10 total shot advantage, but they ultimately left too many gaps at the back through the last 20 minutes of the game.

Even though a one-goal victory would keep them alive in this tie, Xabi Alonso might not feel good about his side’s chances in a shootout, with Leverkusen missing six of their last eight penalties in the Bundesliga, including this past weekend when they were beaten 3-2 by Mainz.

Given how poor they have been at home lately, losing their last three matches in all competitions, going on the road might not be so bad, as Bayer have won two of their previous three domestic encounters as the visitors.

Their track record away from home versus Ligue 1 opponents in this competition is not great, winning only once, though that lone victory occurred in the recent past, defeating Nice 3-2 in the 2020-21 group stage at Allianz Riviera.

Alonso will want to see positive results but Moussa Diaby, Charles Aranguiz, and Andrey Lunev will be absent in this match. Adam Hlozek, Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, and Nadiem Amiri will be the four forwards in play for Leverkusen.

Final Monaco-Leverkusen Prediction & Pick

Both teams will set off this match with utter dedication, but Monaco’s confidence in the last few games will be visible as they look to impress the home crowd. This will again be another goal-scoring treat, so we’ll be seeing the over to be hit again. Back the Monacans to take away this match.

Final Monaco-Leverkusen Prediction & Pick: Monaco (+115), Over 2.5 goals (-146)