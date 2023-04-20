Sevilla takes on Manchester United in the Europa League. It’s time to check our Europa League odds series, starring our Sevilla-Man United prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Sevilla is currently on a four-game unbeaten run. The Sevillistas foiled the two-goal advantage of the Red Devils to force a 2-2 draw. With a recent win against Sevilla in Spain’s La Liga, Sevilla hopes to get its seventh Europa League trophy.

Man U has been magnificent as of late. After falling to Newcastle in their first match in April, Man U is on a four-game unbeaten streak, with wins over Everton, Brentford, and Nottingham Forest in the Prem. Man U is hoping to get its first Europa League trophy in 2016-2017.

Here are the Sevilla-Man United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Sevilla-Man United Odds

Sevilla FC: +270

Manchester United FC: -105

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -118

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Man United

TV: UniMás

Stream: Paramount+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Sevilla Can Beat Man United

The experienced Spaniard Jose Luis Mendilibar replaced Jorge Sampaoli on the bench of this club a few weeks ago, and so far in four games, he has two wins and two draws. Europa League specialists Sevilla seem to be finding form at the business end of the campaign, as they aim to lift the trophy for a staggering seventh time.

Late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire have certainly given the Spanish club a chance of progressing to the semi-finals, following a 2-2 draw in the opening leg against Manchester United. That, followed by a 2-0 victory over Valencia at the weekend, means José Luis Mendilibar remains unbeaten in four games since taking the hot seat, with his side netting twice in each outing.

Clean sheets have generally been hard to come by for Los Nervionenses though, managing just three across their last dozen fixtures, six of which have seen both teams score. Sevilla currently has a 9-8-12 record in La Liga, including a 5-4-5 record at home where they scored 18 goals. It will be a tough task against Manchester United, but Sevilla’s Europa League trophy case as well as Man U’s roster reduction might just give them favors in this match.

For this match, he will not be able to count on Pape Gueye and Tecatito, who do not have the right to play in the Europa League. Youseff En-Nesyri will be expected to lead the attack, followed by Ivan Rakitic, Oliver Torres, and Lucas Ocampos.

Why Man United Can Beat Sevilla

Manchester Utd was also successful in the last league match. Although they have big problems with injured players, The Red Devils quite routinely beat Nottingham Forest on the road. The winger Antony excelled, scoring a goal and an assist, and together with Bruno Fernandes, was the best-rated player in the match. Diogo Dalot scored the other goal for the Red Devils.

In order for Manchester Utd to overcome Sevilla, these players need to be at the top of their game once again. Those two late goals at Old Trafford have certainly dented Manchester United’s chances of going through the next stage of the Europa League.

They are generally adept at finding the back of the net, particularly on the road, doing so in all bar two of their last 20 away fixtures across all competitions. Man U has been decent on the road in the Premier League, tallying a 7-2-6 record and finding the back of the net 19 times. Erik ten Hag’s side could do with Marcus Rashford as they look to extend a ten-game unbeaten run in the Europa League, with four of the last five seeing both teams score.

An ever-extending injury list for the Red Devils includes Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, and Lisandro Martinez. The former might return for the second leg, which would certainly enhance the Red Devils’ chance of progressing. Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek, Raphael Varane, Tom Heaton, and Phil Jones are also out while Bruno Fernandes is suspended after picking up enough yellow cards. Marcel Sabitzer, Scott MacTominay, and Tyrell Malacia are doubtful.

Anthony Martial, Antony, and Jadon Sancho are expected to lead the attack. Christian Eriksen returns to the midfield along with Fred and Casemiro. Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire figure for another center-back partnership. If Luke Shaw will suit up in this game, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be slotted as the other fullback.

Final Sevilla-Man United Prediction & Pick

Sevilla has historically dominated this tourney, but they will fold this time to the Red Devils on their home turf.

Final Sevilla-Man United Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-105), Over 2.5 goals (-118)