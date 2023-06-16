Eva Longoria joined Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she played Plead the Fifth. It's a game where Cohen asks three questions, but the player can only ‘plead the fifth' on one. Alongside Gabrielle Union, Longoria admitted the most misogynistic, racist comment she'd gotten from an executive, and which question she plead the fifth on, per TooFab.

“What is the most misogynistic note you've ever received from a Hollywood executive?” Andy Cohen asked.

“Oh yeah, ‘Could you do that more spicy?' when I was on ‘Young and the Restless',” said Eva Longoria. “‘Could you do that more Latin-y and spicy?' and I was like I don't know what that means.”

“Wow, that's also a little racist,” said Cohen.

His next question was a tough one for the actress: “In 2019 you penned a letter of support for your friend Felicity Huffman, and recounted a time on ‘Desperate Housewives' where she stood up for you to another co-worker who was bullying you. Who was the co-worker and how were you being bullied?”

“I plead the fifth!” said Longoria, cashing in on her one and only chance to bail. “Oh god, what's the third question? I'm sweating.”

“You are best pals with Victoria Beckham. You're godmother to two of her kids, Harper and Cruz,” said Cohen. “What is your least favorite Spice Girls song?”

“I love them all, I really do,” said the actress, before adding, “And by the way, I'm Spicy Spice. I'm the sixth Spice Girl.”