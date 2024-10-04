ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Everton will face Newcastle this weekend in English Premier League action. We're live from Goodison Park, sharing our Premier League Odds series while making an Everton-Newcastle prediction and pick.

Everton defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 to secure their first win of the season, thanks to two goals from Dwight McNeil. Meanwhile, Newcastle played to a 1-1 draw with Manchester City, thanks to a goal by Anthony Gordon, also securing their first win.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Everton-Newcastle Odds

Everton: +200

Newcastle: +120

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 goals: -162

Under 2.5 goals: +120

How to Watch Everton vs. Newcastle

Time: 10 AM ET/7 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Everton United Will Win

Nothing has worked for the Toffees. Unfortunately, another poor start has them at the bottom of the standings. Everton has not been able to score much this season, as they are only 13th in goals and 14th in shots. Also, they are 14th in the Premier League in goals from inside the box while also being fifth in goals outside the box. The Toffees have been better on defense, ranking fourth in tackles and 11th in blocks.

After scoring twice, McNail now leads the Toffees with three goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has tallied two goals and one assist. Iliman Ndiaye has been solid, with a goal on his record. Likewise, Jack Harrison has been solid with distributing, as he currently has one assist.

Everton has not had good possession numbers, which has often forced them to play on their heels, especially against significantly better opponents with explosive offenses. Jordan Pickford has made 15 saves this season, but he has yet to register a clean sheet. Unfortunately, things will not get better unless the defenders can cut the angles. The bad defense has also cost them at least two matches where the Toffees led 2-0 at the point.

Everton will win this match if the strikers can set up some scoring chances early. Then, the Toffees must not relent and play tight defense to prevent another collapse.

Why Newcastle Will Win

Newcastle is finding ways to stay in the top half of the Premier League table. Yet, they are doing so even while struggling in certain aspects of their game. The Magpies are 12th in goals and 16th in shots. Furthermore, they are 12th in goals inside the box and sixth in goals outside the box. The defense has been shaky, with the Magpies ranking 19th in tackles and fourth in blocks.

Harvey Barnes is the man in Newcastle, with three goals and one assist. Ultimately, he is the most dangerous striker on the pitch and will be the first guy the Magpies look at when attempting to score. Gordon now has two goals after his score. Also, Jacob Murphy has tallied two helpers to assist Newcastle.

Newcastle must continue to play stout on defense and keep things tight. Overall, it did enough to earn a draw in the last match and ensure they came away with a point. Goalkeeper Nick Pope has been solid, with 24 saves and two clean sheets. Significantly, his ability to make the critical save has propelled Newcastle toward the top half of the Premier League table.

Newcastle will win this match if Gordon and Barnes can spring free for some scoring chances on the pitch. Then, they must prevent Everton from gaining any momentum.

Final Everton-Newcastle Prediction & Pick

Everton leads the head-to-head series with 76 wins, compared to Newcastle with 71. Additionally, the teams have played to a draw 37 times. Last season, the Toffees beat the Magpies 3-0 at Goodison Park while playing to a 1-1 draw at St. James Park. Newcastle has five wins over the last 10 matches with Everton. However, the Magpies have just two over five at Goodison Park, with two resulting in an Everton win and another in a draw.

Newcastle has seven points, which is their best start in the Premier League at this stage since 2011-2012. However, they will face an Everton squad that has lost just three times in its past 20 matches at Goodison Park.

It seems like these teams alternate wins at Goodison Park, based on the trend. More importantly, the Magpies have more overall talent than the Toffees. Consider the fact that Everton is just not scoring enough goals. But they are scoring slightly more than last season. Consequently, Newcastle has played just as badly and is not really justifying its spot as the favorite in the Everton-Newcastle odds across various sportsbooks. Everton will not win many matches this season. However, they will win this one.

Final Everton-Newcastle Prediction & Pick: Everton (+200)