After their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ecuador, Argentina and Lionel Messi took a moment to reflect on their performance and the challenges that lie ahead in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, reported by GOAL.

Captain Lionel Messi, whose 78th-minute free-kick proved decisive in securing the win, acknowledged the stiff competition that Argentina faces. “It was shown in the two friendlies and today, by the points, that this group is not going to relax beyond what it achieved,” Messi commented post-game. “We know that if we go down a little, they will pass us over. There are going to be tough matches like this, defeats, surely.”

Messi emphasized that “everybody wants to beat Argentina,” especially now that they are the reigning world champions. “That's why we can't go down. We even have to go up a little more than we were doing. The demand in each game is maximum and, surely, more and more.”

Head coach Lionel Scaloni also noted the continuous improvement in his side during his tenure. “I'm proud of the match that the boys played; it was incredible. It was played to the limit as a Qualifying match has to be played.”

The victory over Ecuador showcased the resilience of the Argentine team, with Messi once again delivering a moment of brilliance when needed most.

Looking ahead, Argentina faces Bolivia in their next CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 12. As Messi continues to lead his team, both players and coach understand the importance of maintaining a high level of performance in the competitive environment of South American football.

With the demand for excellence in every game, Argentina remains focused on their goal of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup and continuing to prove themselves on the international stage.