A game about large-scale medieval warfare is now in the works. Read on to see everything we know about Warlander, including its gameplay, characters, and release.

Prepare for #Warlander! Developed by @Toylogic_en and published by @PLAION, get ready to go to battle in this new medieval, free-to-play, online multiplayer game! ⚔️ Keep an eye out for the open beta, launching 12th September on Steam! 👀 pic.twitter.com/blznzi7Xn2 — PLAION UK (@PLAION_UK) September 7, 2022

Warlander gameplay

Warlander is a free-to-play, third-person, large-scale, online multiplayer warfare game, set in a medieval landscape. This is not to be confused with the roguelike game of the same name. According to PLAION, the game’s publisher, Warlander supports battles that up to a hundred players can take part in. These players will be split between two to five armies and will take part in the assault of their enemy’s castles, and the defense of their own. The main goal of the game is for players to assault their enemy’s castles and destroy their core. PLAION mentioned that at launch, two game modes will be available: one with two teams and one with five. Each team will contain 20 players.

Warlander characters

Warlander will have three classes, namely the warrior, cleric, and mage. Each class will have different equipment, skills, and talents. All of these are customizable. The game implements a deck system, where players must create characters to be placed inside a deck. The player can then choose which deck to bring into each battle, allowing the players to change how they play each match.

The player also has access to Titles, which they can place on characters to make them more powerful. Titled characters, however, are only deployable when the player has earned enough Valor. The player receives Valor whenever they defeat enemies or complete objectives. Characters without a title can be deployed at any time during the match.

Warlander release details

There is no set date yet for when Warlander will release. However, an open beta will be available on Steam starting September 12, 2022. PLAION also said that versions of the game for generation nine consoles will follow after. They have also assured players that there will be no pay-to-win mechanics in the game. Toylogic, a Japanese game development company, is making the game. These are the developers behind NieR Replicant, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, and Dragon Quest XI.

