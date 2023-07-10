Anyone who followed the US Gymnastics scene likely knows about Larry Nassar. The former Team USA team doctor is currently incarcerated after being convicted for sexual assault. Recently, Larry Nassar was reportedly the victim of a stabbing in his prison cell in Florida. Here's ESPN's report on the stabbing incident.

“Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. They said he was in stable condition Monday. One of the people said Nassar had been stabbed in the back and in the chest.”

Nassar is currently serving concurrent 60, 40-175, and 40-125 year sentences due to various crimes. He was first incarcerated for possession of child pornography. A few years later, Nassar was convicted after pleading guilty to sexual harassment of gymnasts in a case that spread across the entire nation. Because of the gravity of his crimes, Nassar is unlikely to be pardoned.

This isn't the first time that Larry Nassar has been attacked during his incarceration. In fact, the reason why he was detained in the Florida prison he was stabbed as was due to an assault. When he was initially incarcerated at a “regular” jail, the inmates proceeded to attack him viciously. As a result, Nassar was moved to the maximum security prison.

We will keep you updated on any new information regarding Nassar's status.