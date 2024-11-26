On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, general manager Adam Pearce announced a new midcard women's championship, the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

“Ladies and gentlemen, for over 40 years, the Intercontinental Championship has been a beacon of opportunity in WWE; it has been the symbol of excellence for the real workhorses of our sport — those that night in and night out unquestionably leave it all in the ring,” Pearce said. “Guys, I feel the same way about the women's division of Monday Night RAW.

“Every week, they pour their heart, their blood, sweat, and tears into their craft. And every week, they prove to me time and again that they are the true workhorses in WWE,” he continued.

He then unveiled the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship belt. It looks similar to the men's version of the belt, including the hints of blue that Jey Uso added to the men's version of it.

Pearce also announced that a tournament to name the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion will start on the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW.

Who will first win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship?

Luckily, WWE has a lot of different women stars that would be great options as the first Women's Intercontinental Champion. Currently, Liv Morgan is the top women's champion, holding the Women's World Championship. Additionally, Candice LeRae is the Women's Speed Champion.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are holding the Women's Tag Team Championship as well. However, Cargill was recently announced to be injured for an extended period of time. Perhaps they will have to vacate the championship.

Some potential names to watch are Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, Michin, Natalya, Piper Niven, and Zelina Vega. Additionally, a member of Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler) could be in the mix.

The latest midcard women's championship comes after the announcement of the Women's United States Championship. WWE announced it on the November 8, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

However, the first champion will be named at Saturday Night Main Event on December 14. Currently, a tournament is being held on SmackDown with the finals being contested at the upcoming PLE.

Bayley and Chelsea Green are in the semifinal round. Michin will also face the winner of Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez in the semifinal round.

WWE fans will only have to wait a few more weeks before finding out who the first Women's United States Champion is. It provides a great opportunity for superstars to propel their careers as a champion.