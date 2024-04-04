In the new baseball film, Sweet Dreams, Johnny Knoxville‘s team looks like the Bad News Bears.
ClutchPoints is excited to break an exclusive clip from the upcoming film. In it, Knoxville's character faces off with a rival baseball team. Things don't go very well for them.
The clip, which can be viewed below, begins with the Sweet Dreams team winning a game by forfeit. They ask the umpire if they can play anyway, which the ump leaves up to the opposing team.
“I don't give a s**t, I'm getting paid either way,” the umpire responds.
Sweet Dreams then issues the friendly challenge. However, the Busbys are a tougher matchup than what originally met the eye.
The Busbys smoke them, to put it nicely. Knoxville's team gets pushed around, resulting in F-bombs and other expletives. Sweet Dreams' players are walking batters, dropping easy pop flies, and barely getting on base. They look uncoordinated as players run into each other in the outfield.
At least it wasn't all bad. Theo Von's character hits a home run when they desperately need it.
When one of the Busbys makes a snarky comment, a scuffle ensues as the dugouts clear. This results in a near disqualification as Sweet Dreams walks away, disappointed.
What is Sweet Dreams about?
Per Paramount, the synopsis for Sweet Dreams reads: “Forced into rehab at Sweet Dreams recovery center, Morris (Knoxville) struggles to confront the wreckage of his life. But when their house goes up for auction, he reluctantly agrees to coach their misfit softball team of recovering addicts to win a cash prize and prove that everyone, despite their past, can hit a home run.”
While the clip shared features funny moments, it does appear Sweet Dreams is a more dramatic turn for Knoxville. He leads the film along with Kate Upton, Mo Amer, and Theo Von. Upton has previously appeared in The Disaster Artist, The Other Woman, and Robot Chicken.
Lije Sarki wrote and directed the film for Paramount. Sweet Dreams is set for a theatrical release on April 12 followed by a digital release on April 16.
Johnny Knoxville is most associated with creating Jackass. It began as an MTV show with ridiculous stunts and gags. However, six feature films have also been produced. The most recent, Jackass Forever, came out in 2022 and grossed over $80 million at the box office.
Knoxville has spread his wings, though. He has made several appearances in the WWE, even having a WrestleMania match a couple of years ago.
As an actor, Knoxville made his film debut in Desert Blues in 1995. He has also appeared in Men in Black II, Movie 43, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Polar. Knoxville also voiced a role in Agent Elvis.
Sweet Dreams will be released on April 12.