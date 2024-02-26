We still don't know who William H. Macy is playing in the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. However, the Fargo star gave ClutchPoints somewhat of a tease about the forthcoming installment in the franchise.
Speaking to ClutchPoints about his latest film, Ricky Stanicky, Macy discussed the upcoming Planet of the Apes film. ClutchPoints asked if he is playing one of the apes in the film or if he is a human character. The recent teaser trailer that aired during the Super Bowl didn't showcase him at all, keeping up the mystique. At least we know that.
He began by recollecting how Ricky Stanicky and his Planet of the Apes film were both shot in Australia.
“We also shot that [Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes] in Australia — it was just a happy incident,” Macy said. “And no, I play a human.”
William H. Macy is known for his acclaimed role in Fargo. That role landed him an Oscar nomination. He is also known for his roles in Boogie Nights, Mystery Men, Jurassic Park III, and Showtime's Shameless.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the latest installment in the franchise. Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the franchise has gone quiet. This is the first installment since 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.
Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Kevin Durand lead the cast of the new film. Peter Macon, Macy, Travis Jeffrey, Lydia Peckham, and Neil Sandilands also star in the film. Wes Ball (Maze Runner) directed the film, which is set nearly 300 years after the events of the last film.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released on May 10.