Los Angeles Rams legend Marshall Faulk believes his former teammate Torry Holt should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Holt was one of the greatest receivers of his generation and a key member of the 1999 “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams.

While Holt was named one of the 25 semifinalists for potential nomination in the Class of 2025, it's his 11th consecutive year of making the cut. He didn't make it to the final ballot in the previous 10 years.

Faulk, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member, teamed with Holt as key members of the Rams for eight seasons from 1999 until 2006. During the wide receiver's time with the Rams, Holt was named to the Pro Bowl on seven occasions and earned two All-Pro team honors, all while leading the league in receiving yards (2000 and 2003) and receptions. That's not even mentioning how Holt led all players in receptions and receiving yards during the 2000's decade.

Holt's former teammate argues why the seven-time Pro Bowler should also be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“The numbers that he put up, and you understand if he played on a team where there's no Marshall Faulk, no Isaac Bruce, you probably look at it and look at those numbers and say, ‘Oh my God, those are great numbers,'” says Faulk in a one-on-one interview with ClutchPoints. “How he had to share the football with us and still put up those numbers speaks volumes about what we were able to do, what he was able to do.”

Holt retired in the top 10 in receiving yards and 13th in receptions after the 2009 season. However, with the increase in passing and receiving production, he has since dropped to 17th in receiving yards and 25th in receptions on the all-time career marks list. Faulk acknowledges that fact, but still argues Holt's case in his role while teaming up with him and Kurt Warner during the peak of their “Greatest Show on Turf” run between 1999 and 2001.

“I understand where the league is today, it's a passing league,” says Faulk. “There's a lot of guys with a lot of gaudy numbers. But then, it speaks a lot to what he was able to do and be a part of the ‘Greatest Show on Turf,' his contributions to it were just as important as Isaac or mine.”

Marshall Faulk wants Torry Holt to join him in HOF

The two reunited along with nearly 30 other teammates during the Rams' recent home game against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium as part of the 25th anniversary reunion of the Super Bowl team from 1999.

“I think we had close to 30 guys here,” says Faulk of the 1999 Rams reunion. “Everybody can't be there, but to just see the guys once again. We accomplished these feats and as time passes on, it's like looking at each other and saying, ‘Oh my God, this was 25 years ago. Where did the time go?' Getting together, it's just special. It's special.”

Although Faulk didn't play in Los Angeles since the Rams were in St. Louis during his time with the franchise, he did acknowledge that Rams fans wore “LA Rams” gear to pay tribute to their history during their initial run in the area (1946-1994).

“It's just always good when you get a group of guys who accomplished what we accomplished in the same room,” says Faulk. “That's always fun, but just to have the organization like the Rams acknowledge us and to be embraced by Los Angeles — that's always good to see. I remember playing for the Rams when we were in St. Louis, when we traveled, people were wearing LA Rams gear.”

They traveled with us anytime we were on the West Coast or close to the West Coast, and sometimes anywhere north or down south,” Faulk continued. “They showed up. That says a lot about the Rams fans and the organization.”