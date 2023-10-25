In the upcoming episode of the David Spade-hosted Snake Oil, comedian Natasha Leggero encounters scary paintings.

Wild paintings

The clip, brought to you exclusively by ClutchPoints, shows Leggero interrogating a painter. This woman, who went to art school at SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design), sells revenge paintings.

If you're wondering what a revenge painting is, it's a highly detailed painting of people who want revenge on someone. They cost $455 and up, per the woman, who has made over $5,000 off of them. Unfortunately, she is cut off before the timer runs out. We never learn what the wildest (or favorite) revenge painting is.

In the Snake Oil clip, the woman is standing next to one of her revenge paintings. It shows a woman being stabbed by demons with pitchforks with fire beneath her.

Natasha Leggero is a comic who got her start hosting The 70s House for MTV. She created Another Period and has recorded numerous comedy specials. She's also appeared in numerous film projects. Most recently, she appeared in Bill Burr's directorial debut, Old Dads, for Netflix.

Per FOX, the latest episode of Snake Oil's synopsis reads: “Hosted by David Spade, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are ‘Snake Oil Salesmen' whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, Natasha Leggero and Ice-T, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham to advance to the ‘Snake Pit,' for a chance to win life-changing money.”

The new episode of Snake Oil premieres October 25 at 9:02pm ET on FOX.