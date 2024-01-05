EXCLUSIVE: Max Burkholder, who plays John Bennett in Ted, also auditioned for Seth MacFarlane's 2012 film.

Max Burkholder stars in Peacock’s Ted series as John. In Seth MacFarlane’s film series, the role is held down by Mark Wahlberg.

However, you may be surprised to know that Burkholder has a long history with the series. It dates back to the production of the very first Ted film in 2012.

Nearly landed a big role

Talking to ClutchPoints at the junket for the Ted series, Burkholder revealed he’s a big fan of the films. He also revealed that he actually attended the table read for the first film.

“I actually was at the table read for the first Ted movie way back when,” he revealed. “I was playing the creepy child character and they decided I wasn’t creepy enough for the role… thankfully.”

The role of “creepy child,” as Burkholder put it, went to Aedin Mincks. In the film, Mincks plays Robert, the son of Donny (Giovanni Ribisi). Donny has been obsessed with Ted since he first gained notoriety and wanted one for himself. That’s why he embarks on a quest to capture the teddy bear for his child.

The Ted series

Now, after two film installments, Ted hits the small screen. Peacock’s upcoming series serves as a prequel to the films. Max Burkholder plays a young John Bennett, and it follows their journey into high school as they deal with social status, bullies, and more.

Back at home, John is also dealing with his cousin, Blaire (Giorgia Whigham), moving in with his family. She is attending a nearby college and is able to impart her wisdom on Ted, John, and his parents, Susan (Alanna Ubach) and Matty (Scott Grimes) Bennett.

Ted will premiere on January 11 on Peacock.