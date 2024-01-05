EXCLUSIVE: Ted star Max Burkholder knows exactly what he wants to see from a second season of the Peacock show.

Provided that Peacock greenlights a second season of Ted, their prequel series to Seth MacFarlane’s movies, Max Burkholder knows what he wants to see happen.

In the show, Burkholder plays a younger version of John Bennett, previously played by Mark Wahlberg. The new series chronicles his early adventures with everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear (voiced by MacFarlane).

And while a second season is not guaranteed, never say never. The finale leaves the door open for both future seasons or ending it there should Peacock not greenlight a second season.

NSFW wish for Ted Season 2

Talking to ClutchPoints at the show’s junket, Burkholder and his co-star Giorgia Whigham were asked what their hopes for John and Blaire are in a hypothetical second season.

“Get laid,” Burkholder quickly replied. “Yeah, one hundred percent. John’s gotta get laid. It’s truly about time.”

For Whigham, she simply wants Blaire to continue to “impart her college wisdom” on the Bennett family because “I think she has a lot of cool stuff to say.”

In the final episode of Ted, John finally hits it off with a girl. They both love Flash Gordon and seem like a match made in Heaven. After a disastrous first date and Ted nearly blowing it all for his best friend, John gets another chance with the girl. That’s thanks to his heartfelt message at prom where he confesses being a virgin (contrary to what Ted had the girl believe).

They go back to her house and begin making out. But right when things seem to be getting more intimate, the TV changes to a breaking news segment. O.J. Simpson’s infamous police car chase is being reported on by the news, and John’s chance to get laid goes by the wayside.

He then returns home as the girl is glued to her TV. As almost every night ends, he joins Ted for a smoke.

Will there be a Ted Season 2?

It really can go either way. Ted’s Season 1 finale sees John and the titular teddy bear sitting in their usual spot in the Bennett family’s yard. As they smoke, thunder cracks in the sky. For those who have seen the films, they should know what’s coming next.

Both John and Ted voice their displeasure toward the thunder, as it scares them both. They spew some of the “Thunder Buddies” song’s signature lines:”F**k you, thunder!” John exclaims, with Ted following up, “You can suck my d**k!”

“You thinking what I’m thinking?” John asks his best friend. “Get the guitar,” Ted swiftly replies, indicating that the two will compose their famous “Thunder Buddies” song.

With that, the Peacock series has a nice bookend. It closes out with one of the first film’s signature bits and could very well be the end of that.

But then again, John and Ted’s adventures are so fun in this new series. If enough people watch, surely the streaming service will make more, right? After all, John is still in high school. Surely, we can see Burkholder’s dream of John getting laid come true.

Ted will premiere on Peacock on January 11, 2024.