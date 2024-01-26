EXCLUSIVE: Montez Ford promises his WWE Royal Rumble gear will be as 'clean as a bean.'

Montez Ford will look “clean as a bean” at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night. The former WWE Tag Team Champion teased his gear for the show and promised it will be good.

“Clean as a bean” WWE gear

During ClutchPoints' conversation with Ford and his wife, Bianca Belair, about their new Hulu series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, Ford discussed his Royal Rumble fit. Typically, Ford and his Street Profits tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, wear gear akin to the local sports team's logos.

As for Saturday, he wouldn't disclose the colors or pattern of his gear. However, he told ClutchPoints that he will be matching with his wife.

“Fits for this weekend gear-wise, I would say ‘clean as a bean.' You can like say that for [your] tagline when it comes to actual gear,” the WWE star revealed. “For actual fits, if it match, it stays intact. So I think we'll definitely match [and] pull off something big. It's the beginning of the year, so you know you've got to start off with a bang.”

Montez Ford will attempt to win his first WWE Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. Last year, Ford was eliminated in under a minute by the Judgement Day's Damian Priest. He's hoping for a better time this year.

His wife, Bianca Belair, on the other hand, won the fourth-ever women's Royal Rumble match in 2021. She would go on to main event the first night of WrestleMania 37, facing off with Sasha Banks and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship that night.

Their new show, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is a new reality series. It chronicles their roads to WrestleMania 38 last year.