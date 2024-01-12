The Exorcist: Believer and Halloween (2018) director David Gordon Green has dropped out of Deceiver.

David Gordon Green, known for directing the recent Halloween trilogy, directed The Exorcist: Believer.

The film was intended to relaunch the series much like Green's Halloween film did, serving as a direct sequel to the original and ignoring all subsequent sequels. And while the film made over $130 million at the box office, it was panned by critics.

A trilogy of Exorcist films were supposed to come as a part of Universal's trilogy. The studio shelled out a massive $400 million for the IP, but the next film is now in flux.

David Gordon Green's decision

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Green has dropped out of Deceiver, the sequel to Believer. They cite Green wanting to focus on Nutcrackers and The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 as the reasons for him leaving.

It remains to be seen who will take over the reins for Deceiver. The film was slated for an April 18, 2025 release date. Universal has subsequently removed it from their slate. Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, will be released by Universal overseas on that date.

Believer was released on October 6, 2023, and scored just a 22% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It was then released on Peacock later that month on October 24.

The Exorcist was a renowned horror film that is still highly-regarded. There have been six total films with the likes of Paul Schrader trying their hand at the franchise. Believer was a hopeful reinvigoration of the series, but it appears to be anything but.

