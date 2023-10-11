Even with The Exorcist: Believer's frightening reviews from critics and fans, sequels are coming, but they will be reworked.

Since it's a 400 million dollar investment for The Exorcist series, Univeral has no plans on bailing on it, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Exorcist: Believer was supposed to be a solid kick-off to the trilogy reboot of the iconic horror flick. But with such unenthusiastic reviews, the studio wants to ensure they get it next for the next movies.

The Exorcist: Believer box office numbers

Box office numbers were tracking to rake up $30-$35 million, but the number dipped to $26.5 million when tallied numbers were finalized. Overseas, it opened to $17.6 million from its first 52 markets and had a global start of $44.2 million.

“Even if it had opened to $35 million — as tracking from last week suggested —that would have been a disappointment,” David Herrin, founder of Quorum, a tracking and research firm, said.

“Bringing back beloved IP doesn't mean you will match the heights of these statistical anomalies [for example, Blumhouse's 2018 Halloween reboot, which opened to a remarkable $76.2 million]. You're setting yourself up for failure,” Herrin added.

Sources said Believer's reception will generate creative rethinking for the next batch of films.

Deceiver is supposed to be the first sequel and has a completed script. It's set to release in 2025.

Director David Gordon Green was expected to return to work on the sequels, but he seemed doubtful about whether that will happen.

“My intention is just to start making things, and as those plans come together, if I find myself in that The Exorcist: Deciever] director's chair, I'd be thrilled,” he expressed to THR.

One way or another, let's hope the sequel's box office numbers aren't as horror-able as Believer's.

The Exorcist: Believer is in theaters now.