It was assumed that David Gordon Green, who directed the recent Halloween trilogy, would direct the new Exorcist trilogy beginning with Believer. However, that may not be the case.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Green seemed very unsure about his Exorcist future. “My intention is just to start making things, and as those plans come together, if I find myself in that [The Exorcist: Deceiver] director's chair, I'd be thrilled,” he said. “But right now, I'm navigating it from a story perspective and looking at my realities of life as I pivot.”

This is a bit surprising. Green was attempting to revive the Exorcist franchise as he did with Halloween from 2018-2022. He directed the 2018 film, which retconned the following sequels and served as a direct sequel to the original. That's a plan that other franchises, Exorcist included, have attempted to replicate. His first film brought Jamie Lee Curtis back into the fold and attempted to give her one last arc with Michael Myers.

In The Exorcist: Believer, Green brought Ellen Burstyn back into the fold. She was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the original 1973 film. But the Exorcist franchise went from Oscar-winning film to straight-to-DVD quality films by the time Paul Schrader took over in 2005.

Unfortunately, Universal and Blumhouse have already committed to making a trilogy. Deceiver, the next film, is set for an April 18, 2025 release date. A third untitled film is also announced, and it was assumed David Gordon Green would helm all three. But the critical reception hasn't been pretty, so perhaps Green is attempting to dip early and avoid another disaster.

The Exorcist: Believer is in theaters now.