F1 23 rolled out to the track with another update that fixes multiple issues while making adjustments to F1 World. The update did not add new AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo to the game, but it does fix many issues in terms of gameplay and stability.

A new #F123 patch is rolling out now across all platforms 🛠 Here are the changes and additions going into this update, including an F1® World rebalancing change for Solo events ⏩ For the full notes, click here 👉 https://t.co/erJB9gp4fs — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) August 7, 2023

Perhaps the biggest change in the update is the F1 World balancing changes made to improve the experience of all players. Codemasters made a separate post about the changes, but we'll include everything new here so you're fully up to date on F1 23. Solo events in F1 World received a new and improved difficulty modifier that makes these events a bit more challenging for tenured players.

Additionally, certain solo events are now easier for players via adjustment to the event's tech levels. Overall, the update is small but makes some pretty nice improvements.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the official patch notes.

F1 23 Official Patch 1.09 Notes

Fixed an issue where players could take control of their car in the pitlane after using flashback when exiting the pits

Fixed an issue where, in some instances, players could get disqualified from the race in multiplayer when being disqualified from the formation lap

Fixed an issue where looking around while in the cockpit was reduced

Fixed an issue where drivers would have incorrect helmets after changing team in Career modes

Fixed an issue where Casper Akkermann, Devon Butler and Jamie Chadwick had incorrect helmets when chosen as a teammate in Grand Prix

Fixed an issue where gamertags would sometimes show in unexpected areas

Fixed an issue where equal performance was always enabled in LAN modes

Fixed an issue where, in some instances, race sessions would not load with UDP telemetry connected

General Stability Improvements

Various Minor Fixes

a number of changes were made to the EA Racenet recently, improving League functionality in F1® 23. These changes included the addition of On-Demand Leagues, AI in lobbies, AI in standings, and improved filtering on search.

F1 World Adjustments

Additionally, thanks to some feedback from the community, a number of F1® World balancing changes have been made to improve the experience of all players, especially those who may have found Solo objectives too easy.

Below is a general summary of the F1 World Adjustments:

All F1® World events that previously matched the player's Tech Level have been adjusted to match to a slightly lower Tech Level

F1® World Tech Level ‘Modifier' setting can now be applied to all Solo events that use Tech Level, allowing optional difficulty increases

The F1® World Tech Level ‘Modifier' setting has been updated to allow any value from zero to +150 (previously -100 to +100)

Lower Tech Level events in F1® World will now scale as player Tech Level increases

Further changes to F1® World, including allowing higher level Solo & Multiplayer Events are planned to arrive later in the year.

F1 World Expanded Adjustments

Below is a more complex explanation of the new adjustments to F1 23, found on the F1 23 Community Updates Page:

Solo events that previously matched your Tech Level (including Gran Prix) now match to a level below your current level. Should make events a bit easier

Expanded the use of the Tech Level ‘modifier' to all Solo events that use Tech Level Players now able to boost the difficulty of any solo event in F1 World

Updated the range of the modifier slider Previously, players could select a Tech level modification ranging from -100 to +100. Now it has been updated to go from 0 to +150, offering a bigger challenge for players To modify the tech level of a solo event, go to event, select difficulty, and choose your modification

Events now scale as tech level increases This prevents lower level solo events from being unused Uncompleted events will be no more than 50 levels below your current tech level (Modifiers can still be applied, too)



Daniel Ricciardo Coming Soon to F1 23

And those are the official update notes for F1 23 Patch 1.09.

As mentioned earlier, Daniel Ricciardo is indeed coming to F1 23. While this update did not see his addition to the game, Codemasters did assure fans he will be coming. He replaces Nyck De Vries, who was removed from the team halfway through a disappointing season.

AlphaTauri is currently last place in the Constructors Cup with only three points this season. Their hope is that Ricciardo helps bring the team more success while teammate Yuki Tsunoda rebounds.

F1 23 launched on June 16th. The game is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

For more Formula One and gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.