Round Five of the English FA Cup continues as Premier League risers Fulham will host the longtime standouts Leeds United. Check out our FA Cup odds series, starring our Fulham-Leeds prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Fulham has earned wins over the Sunderland and Hull City and hope to progress in the next round.

Leeds was victorious over Accrington Stanley and Cardiff City and wish to grab some silverware for their struggling club.

Here are the Fulham-Leeds soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FA Cup Odds: Fulham-Leeds Odds

Fulham FC: +125

Leeds United: +190

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Under 2.5 Goals: -126

How to Watch Fulham vs. Leeds

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN App, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Fulham Can Beat Leeds

Marco Silva’s men have been phenomenal in the Prem since their promotion from the Championship. They still need a lot of points to overtake Prem leaders Arsenal, but they have a great chance to grab the silverware here in the FA Cup.

The Cottagers have 39 points after 11 victories, six draws, and eight losses and are currently placed sixth in the Prem. They had a good start this year, spoiled only by defeats to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. Fulham still carries an active streak of six straight unbeaten games. Fulham also owns the eight-best home record in the Prem, garnering 22 points from 13 matches.

Here in the FA Cup, Fulham was victorious against Sunderland and Hull City. They have smashed six goals in three matches played. Layvin Kurzawa has two of the six goals for his club. Despite their short and still active run in the FA Cup, Fulham is no slouch in the Prem either. They have blasted 36 goals, 21 coming from assists. They hope to carry their great season metrics of 11.5 total shots, 4.6 corners, and 1.4 goals per game. Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the squad in the Prem with 11 goals while Andreas Pereira leads in assists with six. Bobby Decordova-Reid has five goal contributions in England’s top flight.

Fulham’s injury report lists Neeskens Kebano and Tom Cairney as the absentees in this game. With a strong showing made by their opponents, the Portuguese manager is expected to put a stronger starting XI in the pitch. Carlos Vinicius will start as central striker while Daniel James, Manor Solomon, and Harry Wilson will occupy forward roles. Second-choice goalkeeper Marek Rodak will take over goalkeeping duties over Bernd Leno.

Why Leeds Can Beat Fulham

Leeds currently sits in 17th place of the English Premier League and are again candidates for relegation to England’s Championship League. Several teams have shared spots in the relegation zone, but for now, Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton occupy the bottom three. This will be a challenge for Leeds, a team that has the second-worst record in the Prem with just six points earned from 12 matches.

New manager Javi Gracia will take the reins from Jesse Marsch. Gracia has a perfect record as Leeds manager so far, winning 1-0 over bottom-ranked Southampton. The Peacocks made use of their chances by scoring the decisive goal in the 77th minute courtesy Junior Firpo’s goal with Jack Harrison assisting. The new Spanish manager hopes that his experiences in managing Watford, Valencia, and Al-Sadd could propel the Whites to a middle-table standing.

Leeds won against Cardiff City and Accrington Stanley in their FA Cup run. Seven different Leeds players have scored for the squad, with Rodrigo, Wilfried Gnonto, and Patrick Bamford providing two goals each. In the Prem, Leeds tallies 12.3 total shots, 5.4 corners, and 50.1% ball possession. Rodrigo has 10 goals in the Prem while Jack Harrison has five assists. Crysencio Summerville has five goal contributions in top flight.

For Leeds, Stuart Dallas, Rodrigo, and Adam Forshaw are reported in the injury list. Luis Sinisterra is doubtful to make an appearance. Bamford, Summerville, and Harrison will likely see starts in this game. Sam Greenwood, Georginio Rutter, and Marc Roca are also primed to take spots in the starting XI. Robin Koch and Maximilian Wober will partner as center-backs, with Rasmus Kristensen and Junior Firpo taking wing-back duties. Joel Robles will be the starting goalkeeper for Leeds.

Final Fulham-Leeds Prediction & Pick

The Craven Cottage will once again be a witness to this exciting match. While Leeds will surely push the hosts to play well, Fulham’s hot form as of late is still blazing. Expect a lot of goals coming from both teams, but the Cottagers should come on top.

Final Fulham-Leeds Prediction & Pick: Fulham (+125), Over 2.5 goals (-110)