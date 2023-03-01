The fifth round of the FA Cup continues with this game between Manchester United and West Ham United. Join us as we continue our FA Cup odds series, where we make our Man United-West Ham prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Red Devils, who recently won the EFL Carabao Cup against Newcastle United, will try to stay in contention to find the other silverware in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League.

The Hammers will try to find the first silverware of the club in this tourney. West Ham last lifted the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 1999 and an additional trophy after 24 years will be relished by the London squad.

Here are the Man United-West Ham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FA Cup Odds: Man United-West Ham Odds

Manchester United: -210

West Ham United: +500

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: -114

How to Watch Man United vs. West Ham

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: ESPN App, ESPN+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Man United Can Beat West Ham

Man U is still riding its winners’ high. The club won the EFL Carabao Cup in its battle with Newcastle United in the finals. Casemiro and Marcus Rashford found the net for the Red Devils. Man U also won 3-1 victories over Everton and Reading in the previous rounds. Casemiro scored two goals while Fred delivered one in the game against Reading. Sadly, Andy Carroll’s reckless tackle to Christian Eriksen caused the latter to be sidelined for injury, with the earliest timetable to recovery scheduled for April. Antony and Rashford were on the scoresheet in the game versus Everton, in addition to a Conor Coady own goal.

Aside from their Carabao Cup victory, Man U got a 2-1 win in the Europa League knock-outs to eliminate Spanish giants FC Barcelona. Man U’s sole loss this year was a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in an exciting match at the Emirates, where Eddie Nketiah’s late goal gave the Gunners three points.

In total contrast to their dismal 2021-22 season, United is seeking to add another trophy six years after they won the Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa League trophy in 2017 under the management of Jose Mourinho. Adding another one would add to the upbeat feeling that has been restored by the Dutch boss Erik Ten Hag who took the reins from the holes left by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Michael Carrick, and Ralf Rangnick last season.

For Man U’s first game this March and a coveted silverware on the line, Erik Ten Hag will try to survive this one without some familiar faces in his rotation. Anthony Martial, who is a doubt in the game with Newcastle, will be absent alongside Donny Van De Beek, Christian Eriksen, Phil Jones, and Mason Greenwood. Second-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton will overtake David De Gea in the post between the goal sticks. Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro will join new signee Marcel Sabitzer in the midfield. Rashford and Jadon Sancho will accompany Wout Weghorst in front. Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will serve as wingbacks while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will partner as center backs.

Why West Ham Can Beat Man United

David Moyes and company hope to make a breakthrough in this tourney despite their struggling form in the Prem. West Ham has been in and out of the relegation zone, but they now currently enjoy a two-point buffer over the bottom three teams. Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton are the current candidates for relegation. West Ham is just 16th in the Prem but 12th-placed Crystal Palace has just a four-point advantage over them.

West Ham has logged 23 goals this season but gave up 29. Despite their poor run in the Prem, West Ham is still in contention for the UEFA Europa Conference League. This match will serve as West Ham’s third challenge in the FA Cup. They secured wins and clean sheets over Brentford and Derby County. The familiar foe will surely impose itself as a hard-to-beat opponent, especially in Old Trafford where they play well this campaign. In the Prem, West Ham has just got one win and three draws in 12 away games.

Moyes will have to improve their game averages of 13.2 total shots, 5.3 corners, and 43.6% ball possession, especially against a Man U side that is dominant in the offense. Danny Ings leads the Irons in the Prem with eight goals while Said Benrahma has provided three assists. Jarrod Bowen also has six goal contributions for the club.

Lukasz Fabianski and Vladimir Coufal are doubtful heading into this match. Jarred Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, and Michail Antonio will be primed to lead the attack. Captain Declan Rice is sure to get starting midfield duties alongside Tomas Soucek, Ben Johnson, and Emerson Palmieri. Second-choice goalie Alphonse Areola will start between the goal sticks.

Final Man United-West Ham Prediction & Pick

Man U’s form remains red hot. Despite some changes in the line-up, Rashford, Fernandes, and Casemiro contain enough threats to intimidate the opponents.

Final Man United-West Ham Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-210), Over 2.5 goals (-122)