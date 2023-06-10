Every team needs certain type of players on their heading into a season. The ones that no one really knows a lot about initially, except for the coaches that are seeing them everyday during practice, and in this case, OTA's and upcoming training camps. So, like every team, the Atlanta Falcons feel as if they have their own hidden gems that make the rest of the team flow and maneuver better as a cohesive unit. Guys like these often times are the ones doing the dirtiest of work yet with the smallest of recognition. Players like the ones about to be mentioned aren't the biggest stars, they won't have the greatest stats on the team. However, their value is only measured on that of the skilled eyes of coaches through game tape and the players unrelenting passion.

Here are two of the Falcons hidden gems you should know about:

Kaden Elliss

Selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Kaden Elliss began his journey with the New Orleans Saints. Despite limited playing time in his first three seasons, his expanded role in 2022 showcased his potential, which is why Ryan Nielsen is bringing Elliss with him as he takes on the role as the Atlanta Falcons' new defensive coordinator this season.

Elliss emerged as a formidable linebacker, demonstrating his effectiveness as a blitzer with seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits. Such a skill set is precisely what the Falcons need, considering their struggles with a pass rush over the last couple seasons. Alongside Bud Dupree and Arnold Ebiketie, Elliss's presence will undoubtedly help the Falcons' defense that is looking for an identity change.

Despite his impressive performance with the Saints, Elliss remains relatively unknown to the wider NFL audience. However, within the Saints organization, he was recognized as a valuable asset. Pro Bowl linebacker Demario Davis referred to Elliss as the “best-kept secret in the NFL.” Davis's admiration for Elliss sheds light on the caliber of player he truly is. Moreover, Elliss's smooth transition to the Falcons, following defensive coordinator Nielsen, provides a sense of stability and understanding of his role. Head coach Arthur Smith has also praised Elliss for his versatility, highlighting his ability to contribute in various defensive situations.

When a coach handpicks certain players to accompany them to a new organization, it speaks volumes about their talent and potential. The Falcons and Nielsen believe they have found one of their hidden gems on the roster in Elliss to help bring their defense back to form this season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Parker Hesse

Parker Hesse's impact may not be very apparent on the stat sheet, but his importance to the Falcons roster cannot be overstated. In 17 games last season, Hesse caught nine passes for 89 yards. As a tight end, however, Hesse's primary strength lies in his blocking abilities, which played a crucial role in Atlanta's run heavy offense. In 2022, Hesse excelled as a blocker, earning high grades and significant playing time. Therefore, the Falcons have recognized his talent and potential, as Hesse moved his way up from the practice squad to the main roster full-time last year.

Hesse's unsung contributions have not gone unnoticed within the Falcons organization. Coach Smith commended Hesse for his selfless dedication to his role, highlighting his ability to execute tasks that often go unnoticed by the casual observer. Smith acknowledged Hesse's versatility, emphasizing his crucial role as a blocking tight end.

“The things we ask Parker Hesse to do that nobody will ever notice, guy just does his job,” coach Arthur Smith said. “You see why he was a captain at Iowa – a defensive end, by the way. Just a thankless professional that doesn't get enough credit.”

The Falcons finished third in the league last year in average rushing yards per game at 159.9. As the Falcons aim to further incorporate their run game this year after adding first-round draft pick running back Bijan Robinson, Hesse's run-blocking skill-set will be crucial. Hesse's reliability and understanding of this part of the game make him an invaluable asset. Don't expect to be Kyle Pitts of Jonnu Smith because that's not the type of tight end he is. Hesse brings a different quality to the team. His position and skill that he brings to the Falcons ensures that his impact will continue to be felt, even if it goes unrecognized by many.

Remember these Falcons this season

Although these players may not receive the recognition they deserve, their importance to the team cannot be understated. As part of the Falcons' roster hidden gems, Elliss and Hesse are poised to make a lasting impression and elevate the team to new heights in 2023.