Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Throughout NFL free agency, the Atlanta Falcons have seemed to have an affinity for former New Orleans Saints. As the Falcons continue to bolster their defense, Atlanta has poached another free agent from their NFC South rival.

The Falcons have signed linebacker Kaden Elliss to a three-year, $21.5 million contract, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. His deal comes with $11 million guaranteed.

Atlanta hired Ryan Nielsen as their defensive coordinator earlier this offseason. Nielsen was the Saints’ co-defensive coordinator last season. After the Falcons signed former Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata earlier in free agency, Atlanta has tapped into Nielsen’s background once again by signing Elliss.

Kaden Elliss was a seventh-round pick back in the 2019 NFL Draft. This past season, Elliss got a major opportunity with the Saints, appearing in all 17 games and starting 11. The linebacker parlayed that into 78 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

It was clear that the Falcons needed defensive help entering this free agency period. Atlanta ranked 27th in total defense, averaging 362.1 yards per game. Their sack leader was Grady Jarrett, who had six sacks. Outside of Lorenzo Carter, who had four, no other player had more than two sacks.

The Falcons clearly believe in Elliss’ rapid improvement and have rewarded him with a major contract. Neilsen clearly knows him well from their time in New Orleans. But as Elliss moves from one NFC South team to another, the Falcons are looking for Elliss to continue his NFL ascent and to continue racking up sacks at an impressive pace.