If Terrell is unable to clear protocol, the Falcons secondary could be under fire against Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons sit atop the NFC North as the stretch run of the season begins but their health is slightly declining after several key players were injured in Week 13. One of those players is cornerback AJ Terrell who left the game during the Jets' first offensive drive with a concussion. He's now in protocol as he works his way back with Atlanta's Week 14 divisional clash looming.

Terrell started all 12 games for the Falcons as he has for all 56 games he's played for Atlanta since being drafted in the first round in 2020. He has 32 tackles and nine pass deflections but has now gone 27 games without an interception. The 2021 second-team All-Pro cornerback has three picks during his sophomore season and added 16 pass deflections.

The Falcons have the 11th ranked passing defense in the NFL with Terrell allowing a 95.5 passer rating. Atlanta has yet to allow more than 300 net yards through the air and hasn’t given up a passing touchdown in the last three games.

If AJ Terrell is unable to clear protocol, the Falcons secondary could be under fire against Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on Sunday. Regardless of who is on the field, the Falcons will have all the motivation in the world to win. A victory over the Bucs, which would be their second against Tampa this season, would firmly put Atlanta in the driver's seat for the NFC South.

A win puts the Falcons at 7-6 with four games left and would give Atlanta the chance to control its destiny. First, they'll try to get some guys back throughout this pivotal week, which includes starting corner AJ Terrell.