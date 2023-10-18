The NFL is known for its unpredictability, where one week's glory can quickly become the next week's disappointment. It's a rollercoaster ride for both players and coaches, and this past Sunday was no exception for Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith, and the Atlanta Falcons.

The question now remains how many more loops and turns does this team have on the season with what looks to now be a pivotal Week 7 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Atlanta Falcons versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers is more than just about division lead

Despite a promising start to the season, going 2-0, the Falcons suffered their third loss in the last four weeks this past Sunday, falling to the Washington Commanders with a final score of 24-16. Their undefeated home winning streak — along with Ridders dating back to college (CBS Sports) — came to an end. However, in the underwhelming NFC South division, the Falcons still remain in contention, where mediocrity appears to be the order of the day.

The Falcons (3-3, 1-0) Week 7 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2, 1-0), currently lead the division, with Atlanta nipping at their heels. Their matchup is shaping up to be a pivotal game for divisional supremacy this coming Sunday. But what happens if this team suffers another loss, taking on a losing record for the first time this season?

Sunday's upcoming game has a lot of what-if's. Such as, what if Ridder continues to struggle, having yet again another three interception game like he's had two out of the last three weeks? What if Smith and Ridder once again can't get the offense as a whole on the same page and this situation continues to spiral and the Falcons take another loss against a division-leading rival?

Even in Week 7, don't be surprised if that's when questions will be raised about Smith's tenure as head coach of the Falcons and Ridder's starting job — which are not independent of one another.

Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder troubles?

The growing sense of disconnection between Smith and the Falcons' starting quarterback is palpable, as it was seen all over the face of the second-year head coach last Sunday. This perceived disarray has led Smith to make impulsive, over-analyzed decisions that are most likely caused due to his lack of trust in the abilities of his signal-caller.

Smith's questionable decision to go for it on 4th-and-3 in the second quarter set the stage for Washington's second touchdown of the game. The risk didn't pay off, and the Commanders capitalized on the good field position.

The real head-scratcher, however, came with over 12 minutes remaining in the fourth, when Smith attempted a two-point conversion, leaving the team in a deep hole when there was still plenty of time left. Smith's misjudgment of the situation showed that he clearly overthought the matter. But why overthink there?

But the series of mishaps didn't end there. The Falcons struggled throughout the afternoon with substitutions, leading to a multiple delay of game penalties that set them and their young quarterback back. Their worst was when Smith had to burn the team's final timeout due to a slow play call, which when was finally called, resulted in Ridder delivering his third and final interception.

“Obviously, we didn’t do a good enough job. It hasn’t been an issue, but today it was. We have to get it fixed,” Smith stated, acknowledging the procedural issues, per The Athletic.

Falcons, Arthur Smith, Desmond Ridder need to succeed in NFC South

The game against the Commanders highlighted that the Falcons have a lot to fix, possibly more than expected. How is it that this team seemingly once it takes a step forward it then takes two steps back? How it is that an offensive head coach had overwhelmingly bad procedural issues six weeks into play? How can Ridder look refined one week and then be about as good as a backup the next? A youthful offensive roster no doubt plays its part here, but the coaching decisions are becoming worrisome.

Thankfully for Smith, the Falcons weak NFC South division is becoming a saving grace for him at the moment. But it could also become the nail in his coffin if he doesn't bring the Falcons out as its victor in the end.