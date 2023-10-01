Desmond Ridder is making a bad name for himself on the international stage. As the Atlanta Falcons face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, the first-year starter is having a rough game.

Ridder has not been very good so far this season but the Falcons still find themselves with a 2-1 record. In the first half against the Jaguars, Ridder went 9-14 for just 73 yards, was sacked thrice and intercepted twice.

Just after making it into Jaguars territory, Ridder telegraphed a pass and paid the price, giving Darious Williams a pick-six. Well, that's a crappy play, but surely he won’t come back and throw another pick that gives the Jaguars the ball in enemy territory…right?

Darious Williams picks off Desmond Ridder and takes it to the HOUSE 🤯pic.twitter.com/MhBZoSnYQP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 1, 2023

While the Jaguars were unable to capitalize on Ridder's second mistake, it was not good at all for the Falcons.

NFL fans came through with the jokes at Ridder's expense as the Falcons dug themselves a 17-0 hole heading into the break. Since the NFL is offering an alternative, Toy Story-themed broadcast, a lot of jokes have been centered around the movies.

A rough first half for Desmond Ridder. 😅 pic.twitter.com/SLxrZUqh5P — theScore (@theScore) October 1, 2023

Andy’s room watching Desmond Ridder throw back-to-back INTs pic.twitter.com/VEKyBFVXMB — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) October 1, 2023

Fans were also quick to remember that the Falcons passed on the chance to pursue Lamar Jackson while he was in contract limbo with the Baltimore Ravens. Team owner Arthur Blank gave a quote to reporters that is aging quite poorly.

The fact this was a real quote from a real NFL owner is so damn funny pic.twitter.com/HgiAgZlyEq — Halle Bailey #1 Fan (@TurtLaFlare) October 1, 2023

Head coach Arthur Smith told ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge that, coming into the second half, he did not consider benching Desmond Ridder for Taylor Heinicke. Ridder rewarded his faith by leading a touchdown drive, capping it off with a pass to Drake London (ha!) that broke the egg on Atlanta's side of the scoreboard. We'll see what he has in store for the second half after a promising start.