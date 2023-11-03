The Atlanta Falcons will be without wide receiver Drake London when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top wide receivers when they welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

“Falcons ruled out WR Drake London for Sunday's game vs. the Vikings due to his groin injury,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

London failed to practice any of Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, so him being ruled out isn't all-too surprising. Still, it's a huge blow for a team that has fought and clawed to earn a 4-4 record and remain in the playoff hunt in the NFC South.

The 22-year-old WR hurt his groin in the team's Week 8, 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. Without one of their most important downfield threats, QB Taylor Heinicke will have Van Jefferson and Mack Hollins as his top two wide receivers.

Heinicke replaced Desmond Ridder in Week 8, and he will get the starting nod in Week 9. He threw for 175 yards and a touchdown in relief in Week 8, adding two rushes for 14 yards. With Ridder potentially concussed and struggling mightily regardless, it looks like the ball could be in Heinicke's hands for the rest of the season.

But London will be difficult to replace; he's seen 25 targets over the last three games, turning it into 20 receptions for 234 yards. Besides Jefferson and Hollins, tight end Kyle Pitts could also be due for a few more targets without the former USC Trojan.

Drake London's next chance to get into game action will be in Week 10, when the Falcons head on the road to play the Cardinals in Arizona.